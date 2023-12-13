Few local candidates stepping up for next year's elections

Dec. 13—The two-week period to sign up to run for elected office in North Carolina is almost over, and the number of candidates willing to throw their hat in the ring is light.

In Haywood, if more candidates don't step forward, it's unlikely there will be any local primary races to on the March 5 ballot. The deadline to file is noon Friday, Dec. 15.

Primaries are the way political parties winnow down the candidate field ahead of the November election. There are five recognized political parties in North Carolina: Democrat, Republican, Green, Libertarian and the new political party called No Labels — which was officially recognized as a political party in North Carolina in August.

As of mid-day Tuesday, only Republican candidates had filed to run for two county commissioner seats up for election next year.

N.C. Rep. Mark Pless, a Republican, faces a challenge from Democrat Evelyn Davidson of Madison County for House District 118, which encompasses both Haywood and Madison counties.

Neither of the other two Republican legislators representing Haywood — N.C. Sen. Kevin Corbin and N.C. Sen. Ralph Hise whose district includes the great Canton area — had any Democratic opposition as of mid-day Tuesday. Both are seeking re-election.

For Haywood County commissioner, two incumbent Republicans, Kevin Ensley and Brandon Rogers, are up for re-election. As of mid-day Tuesday, they were the only candidates on the ballot. If no others file before Friday, they will automatically advance to the November election.

There are three district judge seats that are also up for re-election — those of Kaleb Wingate, Tessa Sellars and Monica Leslie. All three have filed for re-election.