A few more indictments trickle in from Greenup

May 20—A Greenup County grand jury has issued a few indictments against folks in the county.

Issued May 13, an indictment is a formal accusation of a felony made by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to establish probable cause.

Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following people were indicted by the grand jury:

—Kevin S. Cope, 44, of Newport, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, one count of simple possession of a first-degree substance, one count of public intoxication and one count of being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree. The charges stem from a March 31 incident; if convicted, Cope could face a maximum sentence of 10 years and six months in prison and possibly a longer stretch due to the felony offender enhancement.

—Brandon A. Long, 34, of Grayson, was indicted on one count of first-degree promotion of contraband, one count of evidence tampering and one count of being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree. If convicted, Long could face up to 10 years in prison, with his parole eligiblity lengthened due to the felony offender enhancement. The charges stem from an April 1, 2021, incident.

