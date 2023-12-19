A few more Letters to Santa

Dec. 19—(Note: Our annual Letters to Santa special section was inserted in today's Daily News, but the following letters didn't arrive on time to include them. The Daily News offers our heartfelt thanks to all of the teachers who made sure their students participated. We couldn't continue this annual tradition without your help!)

Redbrick Preschool Santa Letters

Mrs. Nichole and Mrs. Jill

Dear Santa,

Will you bring me presents? Will you fly to my house? But don't come inside.

Will you bring presents for Annie and Lainey too?

I will leave you 3 presents at my home, outside, in a sack.

Love,

Tillie, 2

Dear Santa,

Will you bring me big dinosaurs? Red ones? Lots of them!

I have a red house. Will you bring Barbies for Sissy? And dinosaurs for Mommy and Daddy?

Love,

Manu, 3

Dear Santa,

I have a red house. I'll leave you Christmas Cookies and milk and a card.

I want a stuffed puppy. Francis is on the good list — will you bring him toys?

Love,

Vivian, 4

Dear Santa,

Will you bring me gymnastics bars? And a real cat? A black and brown one.

And will you bring me a Cat and the Hat stuffed animal? I want a Batman costume to go with my Batman mask.

I will leave carrots for the reindeer and chocolate chip cookies for you.

Also, will you bring me a remote controlled car?

Love,

Karlee, 5

Dear Santa,

I want a key and handcuffs. And toy guns. Will you bring me Dora toys? And toy turkeys?

My house has bricks. I'll leave you cookies and milk — penguin ones, turkey ones, and a special sprinkles one!

Will you bring toys for kids that don't have any?

Thank you for bringing me toys!

Love,

Ridley, 4

Dear Santa,

I lOVE YOU!

I want to eat popcorn with you and Mommy! Will you bring noodles for Mommy?

Will you bring me presents?

To get to our house you have to turn at the neighbor's and go down the road to our driveway.

You will love our Christmas tree! It is green and not really big.

I love you,

Charlotte, 3

Dear Santa,

Will you bring me plows, tractors, and a remote controller for Daddy?

Will you bring Mommy a new kitchen?

And will you bring lots of presents for everyone?

I will leave you a pepperoni pizza!

Love,

Tegan, 3

Dear Santa,

Will you bring me a book? And surprises for me?

My house is black and I will leave you carrots, milk, and chocolate cookies.

Love,

Izzy, 3

Dear Santa,

Will you bring me a Hippo Book? And a monkey?

I'll give you chocolate chip cookies.

And, can you bring me cleats, and pads, and a helmet, and a chin-thing?

Your friend,

Lane, 4

Dear Santa,

Will you bring Gussy a toy monkey? And a flower for Mommy?

Will you bring me a new kitchen playset?

I live in Batesville in a white house. I will leave you chocolate chip cookies and milk!

Love,

Grace, 5

Dear Santa,

I want to get a pretend sandwich bar.

I will give you carrots and cookies and milk.

I have a candy sock.

Love,

Gatlin, 4

Dear Santa,

Will you bring handcuffs with keys? And a Nerf gun with orange bullets? And a remote control car for me and my brother? And a dirt bike for me and my brother and my sister? Will you bring my Dad a real gun with bullets for deer hunting? And a good knife for my Mom to cut up deer meat?

Love,

Levi, 4

Dear Santa,

Will you give me LOL dolls? And bath bombs and water fizzies? I want Barbies too. I love Chelsea ones! Will you bring cotton candy for everyone in my family? Watermelon and strawberry flavored. My Daddy hasn't ever gotten to try it.

I want to bring you chocolate chip cookies and milk and a little bit of watermelon.

Love,

Maisie, 5

Dear Santa,

Will you bring me all the Princess Nuimo toys? And, all the other, regular clothes they wear?

And, will you bring me a Disney Cart that you sell pretend food with? Can I have a pretend phone?

Will you bring Beckham an excavator toy that really scoops? But only pretend dirt, not real. He would love that!

I will leave you cotton candy, cookies, cheese pizza, and white milk!

Will you bring Opal new dog treats and toys?

And new dresses and shirts for me?

Will you bring the book that says "Too Many Toys Spencer"? And, a smoothie cart and clip earrings?

My house has 4 snowmen outside. Will you bring a glittery purse for Mommy?

Love,

Everly, 5

Dear Santa,

I have a secret — I'm going to make surprises for you! But, I'm not going to tell you what it will be!

I want a flower that can sing for Christmas

And, will you bring surprises for all of my friends?

I live in Greensburg, Indiana.

Love,

Josie, 4

Dear Santa,

I was dreaming about what I want for Christmas!

I LOVE you, Santa! AND I LOVE SNOW!

Will you bring presents for my friends, too?

Love,

Brooks, 3

Dear Santa,

Will you bring me food? Toy food. And, BIG presents with toys?

I will leave you a BIG pizza!

Will you bring Mommy and Daddy big presents, too? Daddy loves toys too!

Your friend,

Beckham, 2

Dear Santa,

You will say I'm on the good list!

I want a 4 wheeler! Will you bring me new toy dirt bikes? And, I'd like a field carpet to go with my combine. And, a calendar too.

Mason really wants a Honda toy dirt bike.

Will you bring Mommy and Daddy new markers?

I will leave you cookies and milk again.

Will you bring me new sweats?

Love,

Kanon, 5

Dear Santa,

I want lots of toy dirt bikes for me to ride on! Not baby ones! Can they be orange?

Will you bring Sutton Barbie stuff? And some for Atlee too?

Love,

Crew, 3

Dear Santa,

Can I have a machine gun, a Buck knife, and a bomb? And can I have a Batman and Spiderman?

Will you bring Easton presents like me?

I will leave you a present!

Love,

Declan, 3

Dear Santa,

Will you bring me a Barbie Dream House? And, will you bring me really sticky slime that has glitter in it? And, little fur that you put in a cloud and it turns into another cloud? And, bath bombs with toys?

Tegan will want a tractor — a BIG yellow combine! He will LOVE, LOVE, LOVE that!

I will get you milk and chocolate chip cookies!

Love,

Autumn, 5