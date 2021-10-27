A few more trickle out in last week's grand jury

Oct. 27—CATLETTSBURG — Last week's session of a Boyd County grand jury was so packed, a few more trickled in the following day.

While the majority of last week's indictments were filed Oct. 19, a few more came in on the Oct. 20, according to court records. One was originally indicted in September, but the indictment was resubmitted due to an error in the dates.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be misconstrued as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people had indictments filed on Oct. 20:

—David A. Kimmel, 36, of Grayson, had two additional charges filed against him in two separate cases. In both cases, the grand jury charged him with a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement. In one case, he was charged with theft between $500 and $10,000 in value, while in the other case he was charged with theft less than $500 in value.

—Joshua S. Mills, 28, of Argillite, had a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement added onto his case.

—Emily A Powers, 32, of Ashland, was indicted back in September by the grand jury, but had her indictment refiled on Oct. 20 to reflect the dates in the case. She's been charged with first-offense simple possession of meth, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

