'Few options': Erie councilwoman pushes for more public bathrooms in city

Erie City Councilwoman Kathy Schaaf wants to see the lack of public restrooms addressed in downtown Erie and other areas of the city — an issue that affects the homeless and other vulnerable populations.

A Schaaf-sponsored resolution on City Council’s Wednesday meeting agenda seeks to create “a collaborative group of interested parties” to study the issue and determine the best way to create public restrooms in the city.

Columbus, Ohio used federal COVID-19 relief money to install public restroom units in that city's downtown that have running water and can be used year-round. Erie City Councilwoman Kathy Schaaf wants to explore ways to create public bathrooms in the city of Erie.

Schaaf’s resolution states that currently, “the city has no 24/7 public restroom facilities at this time,” and it advocates that council lead meetings to “look into the cost of supporting this public health crisis with other city government officials, profit and nonprofit entities in a collaborative effort.”

Schaaf told the Erie Times-News that the issue is important to her.

“I don’t want to just talk about it. I want it done,” Schaaf said. “There is a problem in our city with people who need to use the restroom and they have few options because many places only let patrons use their restrooms.”

Public restroom study

Schaaf’s resolution, if approved, pledges that City Council will host study sessions and other meetings on how to create a number of public restrooms within the city.

Schaaf said she envisions city and county government officials, representatives of Erie social service agencies/nonprofits, local business owners and others “would be at the table and part of the discussion.

“Also, I would like anyone who can help financially to be part of this,” Schaaf said.

Schaaf said that without solutions, penalties for public urination and defecation, which can include fines, penalize individuals who have no other alternative.

In the past, the Erie Downtown Partnership is among the organizations that have called attention to the lack of widely-accessible public restrooms in the city, particularly downtown.

Cris Taylor is the executive director of the Upper Room daytime homeless shelter, located on the second floor of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1024 Peach St.

The shelter serves about 100 homeless men and women daily.

Taylor said public restrooms that are “maintained, monitored and cleaned regularly” are badly needed within the city.

“People who have a bathroom take it for granted,” Taylor said. “Imagine if you didn’t have one? I understand some people don’t want things like this near their businesses or house or whatever. But someone has to step up and figure out a way to (effectively) do this.”

Nationwide issue

Erie is not alone.

According to the Public Toilet Index, a report made public in 2021 by a British company, QS Supplies. the United States has eight public toilets per 100,000 residents.

That is far lower density than can be found in Iceland and Switzerland, for example, the two top countries in the index. Iceland has 56 public bathroom facilities for every 100,000 residents; Switzerland has 48 per 100,000 residents

The New York Times reported in March that public restrooms have disappeared from many cities as municipal budgets have tightened.

“As public restrooms closed, establishments like coffee shops, museums, libraries and department stores — which are generally open only during certain hours — had to become gatekeepers of restroom access,” the Times reported.

San Francisco, New York and many other cities across the country are exploring/have explored ways to create more public bathrooms, according to the Times article.

City Council session

Erie City Council meets Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Bagnoni Council Chambers at City Hall, 626 State St. The meeting can be viewed on Facebook and YouTube.

