‘Few positive signs’: Warm forecast to continue as many Oregon ski areas remain closed

Six-year-old Leo DuVal, left, and his father, Zane DuVal, with dog Pepper, make the best of the poor snow conditions during a sledding trip to Hoodoo Ski Area from their Salem home Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

There are few positive signs for the winter recreation season in northwest Oregon as snowpack remains far below normal, many ski areas are closed and forecasts predict continued warm weather.

Long-term forecasts released this week favor warmer than normal weather in late December and January, giving limited hope for skiers and snowboarders that the season will turn around soon.

“We’ve still got plenty of time left this winter — and one big storm could turn things around — but it’s not looking promising right now,” state climatologist Larry O’Neill said.

Temperatures are forecast to be warmer than normal across late December and into January.

Only western Oregon’s three largest, highest and most expensive ski areas are currently open — Mount Bachelor, Mount Hood Meadows and Timberline Lodge. Oregon’s smaller, lower and more affordable ski areas are all closed — Hoodoo, Willamette Pass, Skibowl and Mt. Ashland.

Eastern Oregon’s Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort is open.

Hoodoo general manager Matthew McFarland said the Santiam Pass ski area needs around 24 inches of snow to open, at minimum. As of Tuesday, snow depth measured 6.5 inches and across much of the hills, bare ground and puddles of water were visible.

“If Mother Nature does deliver, we can react quickly and open, so we’re still holding out hope,” McFarland said. “But the next 14 days or so don’t look too promising, which is really a bummer."

Two different paths for this winter

Oregon's snowpack is well below normal for this time of year.

O’Neill highlighted two recent low-snow years that illustrate what could happen for the rest of this season.

In 2015-16, Oregon got little snow all winter and many ski areas either didn’t open or opened only for a few days. In 2018-19, snow was also extremely low in late December, but rallied with big storms in January, allowing for a good but delayed season.

O’Neill said both outcomes remain possible this year.

The argument for worst outcome — similar to 2015-16 — is that this is a strong El Niño winter, known for bringing warm weather to the Northwest and exacerbated by overall climate warming. It’s possible it just never gets cold enough for there to be much snow at elevations between 4,500 to 6,000 feet, where most ski areas and sno-parks reside.

The argument for a better outcome, similar to 2018-19, is that long-term forecasts do predict wetter-than-normal conditions in January, meaning just one or two cold storms could bring major snow to the mountains in a hurry.

Conditions are expected to be a bit wetter than normal in the West across January.

Major snow has actually happened multiple times this winter. It just hasn't stayed long because of warm rain or "pineapple express" systems that melt the snow.

“There have been two or three times this year when we got storms and had 22-24 inches of snow at our base," McFarland said. "The problem was that (warm) rain would come and we’d be back down to bare dirt a few days later."

“Precipitation hasn’t been the problem. If we could have just held the snow we got, we could have opened a long time ago,” he added.

Warm rain has plagued Willamette Pass Resort, which was purchased by a new company last year that invested millions in the facility, including snow-making machines. The problem is that warm rain simply washes away the natural and created snow.

“We continue to be in warm weather patterns that have dampened our snow-making efforts and the rain events have washed away the natural snow accumulation,” said Mindy Ingebretson-Wolowicz, general manager at Willamette Pass. “We have been making snow at every opportunity and will continue to do so, although we cannot make snow in warm weather or rain.

“All we can do is wait.”

A T-shirt tacked to the rail of a Hoodoo Ski Area building asks for divine help to save the ski season.

Costs higher to ride, especially for families

One of the big topics in the ski community is how the sport has become open mainly to the wealthy, while lower-income families are shut out due to the cost. That concern is evident in Oregon during poor snow years.

For example, Hoodoo and Willamette adult lift tickets typically cost $50 to $80, although they can go lower. Willamette offers free lift tickets to kids 12 and under while Hoodoo offers free tickets to those 10 and under.

At Mount Bachelor, adult lift tickets range from $100 to $200, with youth prices ranging from $50 to $112 per child aged 6-12. Meadows can be a little bit cheaper, and both offer deals, but as a general rule, family skiing is strikingly more expensive in poor snow years.

"Cross your fingers, do your snow dance," McFarland said. "We understand how important it is for us to be open, not only for skiers, but for the jobs and livelihood of all our employees, and that's true of a lot of places across the Northwest."

Lift chairs hang idly from their cables at Hoodoo Ski Area where a lack of snow has delayed the ski season.

