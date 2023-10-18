A few raindrops in central Iowa before a breeze
A few raindrops in central Iowa before a breeze
A few raindrops in central Iowa before a breeze
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the Fed should 'wait, watch and see' how the economy evolves before making further moves on rates.
All is the only Iowa player to have more than 10 catches through the first seven games.
Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said Tuesday the Federal Reserve has "time to see" if the central bank's rate hikes to date will be enough to bring inflation back to its 2% goal.
Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai suffered a broken hand during Saturday's loss to Iowa.
The Hawkeyes drew more than 55,000 fans into their football stadium for their exhibition game against DePaul on Sunday afternoon.
The Huskies delivered one of the best wins of the season in a Pac-12 thriller, but was it enough to vault them into the top spot?
Here's how the Fed's pause on raising interest rates would affect savings products, various types of loans and credit cards.
You need this in your kitchen.
It takes under 10 minutes to install and helps eliminate annoying Wi-Fi dead spots.
Brock Purdy found George Kittle three times during their blowout win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.
The September jobs report is the latest piece of resilient economic data to come in amid consistent calls for a slowdown in the US economy.
Thus goes the central premise of deterrence theory, which says it is the credible threat of aggression — not the use of aggression — that will ensure states avoid war. This theory has dominated much of America’s strategic thinking over the past 50-plus years, but new technologies and new adversaries threaten to upend the status quo. For the first time, China has started to outpace the U.S. in critical weapons programs — the country developed a new type of weapon called a hypersonic glide vehicle as early as 2014, which can strike Taipei and the Taiwan Strait in about 20 minutes from its strategic bases in the South China Sea.
There are a few different potential reasons why Gaetz might see it in his self-interest to send the House – and the Republican party – into disorder and uncertainty.
The Federal Reserve joined Instagram and Threads on Monday in an effort to make itself more accessible.
Indian unicorn fintech Slice is merging with North East Small Finance Bank, they said Wednesday after receiving the approval from the central bank, in an extremely rare feat that has eluded many tech giants, top financial startups and tycoons for decades. Slice — which earlier offered credit card–like cards and at peak issued over 400,000 cards in a month, more than any other fintech or bank — said the merger with the Guwahati-headquartered bank will allow the combined entity to better serve their shared mission and reach more consumers who currently lack access to basic banking services. The Reserve Bank of India clarified a range of guidelines last year that impacted scores of startups, including Slice, rival Uni, neobanks Jupiter and Fi, making sweeping changes that challenged how many firms issued cards.
Job Openings increased in August, raising questions about more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as the central bank looks for further softening in the labor market.
Scientists at the University of Washington have developed flying robots that change shape in mid-air. The solar-powered bots have a distinctive look that resembles origami.
It's Gerry Turner's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Bachelor.'
No one has emerged as a major Republican alternative to Trump, who holds a commanding polling lead. The central question of the GOP race, increasingly, is whether Trump will even face a credible challenge at all.
Choose from a backlit keyboard, a desk mat with built-in organization and more products you'll actually use every single day.