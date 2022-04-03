Few rearrested under NYC’s supervised release, but repeat offenders spark criticism of program as ‘Russian roulette’

The number of people rearrested for violent crime while under the city’s pretrial supervision may be minimal — but a handful of high-profile repeat offenders have sparked questions about the program and fueled calls to overhaul state laws keeping suspects out of jail.

Two recent examples are the cases of Frank Abrokwa and Assamad Nash.

Nash was on supervised release on Feb. 13 when he allegedly stalked Christina Yuna Lee up six flights of stairs to her Chinatown apartment and fatally stabbed her more than 40 times. At the time of the brutal slaying, he had open cases for allegedly damaging nine MetroCard machines and attempting to escape arrest by pushing open the doors of an NYPD van.

Under the terms of his supervised release, Nash, 25, who’s pleaded not guilty, was supposed to check in with a social worker twice in person and once by phone each month.

The same day Nash appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court for the MetroCard machine incidents, on Jan. 7, Abrokwa allegedly punched a stranger at a Harlem subway station. When Abrowka was arraigned on the charges weeks later, on Feb. 6, a judge let him go on supervised release — requiring he check in with his caseworker twice a month in person and twice by phone.

Only weeks later, on Feb. 21, Abrokwa allegedly ambushed a woman waiting for the subway in the Bronx, smearing her with his feces.

“It works on certain cases, but you’ve got to look at the person, you’ve got to look at their whole record,” said a critic of the program, City Councilman Bob Holden, a former Republican turned Queens Democrat. “We’re playing Russian roulette with some of these guys.”

Whether Nash and Abrokwa were complying with the terms of their release when they allegedly committed the shocking attacks is unclear. The Legal Aid Society, which represents both men, declined to comment. The city does not share information on compliance with the public. There’s nothing in the public court record regarding whether they faced any penalties for not meeting the requirements of their release.

Holden supports Gov. Hochul’s proposed revisions to the 2019 bail laws, which reformers say would negatively impact how many defendants are assigned the city’s supervised release program and kept out of jail. The governor wants to grant judges the ability to set bail for more people charged with nonviolent offenses, among other measures.

Supporters of criminal justice reform say extensive data show disturbing cases like the ones against Nash and Abrokwa are outliers in an otherwise successful supervised release program. Of the 40,433 city residents fighting a criminal misdemeanor or felony case outside of jail in January, 5,797 were on supervised release, according to data complied by the New York City Criminal Justice Agency.

The city’s most recent data shows that 93% of the pretrial supervision population stayed out of trouble in January — 4.5% of those rearrested were charged with misdemeanors. Around 1% were charged with violent felonies, or 74 people.

Mayor Adams’ office said it’s still tabulating the rate that people made their court appearances in 2022. From 2016 through 2021, the city says 87% of participants never missed a court date, and 98% complied with the terms of their supervision.

When Abrokwa wound up back in court on March 22, after his arrest for allegedly threatening workers at a Washington Heights storage facility, a judge determined he needed a psychiatric evaluation.

Court papers in New York and New Jersey show Nash had well-documented struggles with addiction, including smoking K2, a synthetic drug that causes hallucinations.

The city says supervised release matches participants with mentors who help them access outpatient mental health treatment, housing and job programs, and other critical services to promote stable routines.

But it wasn’t clear whether psychiatric and drug counseling services were available or required in Nash and Abrokwa’s cases.

A criminal court source who declined to be named so they could speak freely compared the program to a “paper tiger” that doesn’t have the funding necessary to meet the needs of its most troubled participants.

According to the City Council’s data, Adams plans to dedicate approximately $109 million of the city’s $92.3 billion budget to social workers operating supervised release in fiscal year 2022.

The allocation means that the city would spend about $19,000 on each of the 5,797 people on supervised release. By contrast, according to Comptroller Brad Lander’s office, the city will spend more than $550,000 on each of the 5,153 people waiting behind bars at Rikers and other city jails.

Marie Ndiaye, a supervising attorney at the Legal Aid Society, pointed to data showing the proposed rollbacks would disregard the 93% of people on supervised release who don’t re-offend and take a promising opportunity away from those poised to succeed.

“Where jail is an option, history shows that judges will use it, and they won’t turn to supervised release — which is very effective. It has proven to be very effective. And we’re going to see more people having bail set on their cases instead of being diverted to supervised release,” said Ndiaye.

“We are never, ever going to have a system that makes it to 100% — that if somebody is arrested, that person won’t be rearrested. That’s under our old system, our new system, and whatever system we come up with in the future.”