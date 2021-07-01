With so few virus deaths, Australians debate vaccine risks

People queue to receive a vaccination at the NSW Vaccine Centre at Homebush Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Australia has little COVID-19 because its border is closed. Many Australians are in no hurry to get vaccinated because there is so little virus. But the border is unlikely to reopen until the vaccination rate is much higher than the current 5%. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)
ROD McGUIRK
·4 min read

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has weathered the pandemic far better than many nations — recording just a single coronavirus death since last October — but its success means many Australians are not in a rush to get vaccinated and that could delay the country's return to normalcy.

Concerns are growing about the economic cost to Australia of being left behind by countries that suffered far higher death tolls, but urgently embraced vaccines and are increasingly opening up.

Most of Australia's pandemic success, after all, can be attributed to the continued closure of the isolated continent's border, something that is unlikely to change until far more than the current 6% of the population is vaccinated.

But with relatively few cases of the virus and so few deaths, many in Australia are questioning whether the slight health risks to young adults of the widely available AstraZeneca vaccine make it worth it.

It's a debate that divided politicians and medical experts this week at a time when nearly half of Australia's 26 million people are living under lockdown measures due to the emergence of new virus clusters mostly blamed on the delta variant, which is thought to be more contagious.

The AstraZeneca shot in Australia currently is recommended only for people older than 60 because of the risk of rare blood clotting in younger people. The only alternative registered in Australia is Pfizer, which unlike the locally made AstraZeneca is imported and in short supply.

AstraZeneca had been recommended for all adults until a 48-year-old Australian died from blood clots in April. The vaccine was then recommended for people older than 50 until a 52-year-old died in May.

That's more than the singe death from COVID-19 since last year, an 80-year-old man who died in April after being infected overseas and diagnosed in hotel quarantine.

Many people are refusing to take their second AstraZeneca jab, recommended three months after the first, because of the evolving safety advice. Many have canceled appointments for their first shots.

In most parts of the world, the risk-benefit assessment is stacked in favor of taking AstraZeneca. But that balance is different in Australia.

The Australian government on Monday gave all adults the AstraZeneca option if their doctors agree to administer the jab. The government also indemnified the doctors who administer the shot against lawsuits.

The leader of the Australian military’s pandemic response, Lt. Gen. John Frewen, said Pfizer was restricted to people older than 40 because of limited supplies.

“It’s really important that Australians have now got a choice about whether they make an informed decision about accessing AstraZeneca,” Frewen said on Thursday.

“We’ve got AstraZeneca available and I think Australians who want to should be able to have a conversation with their G.P. about whether they access AstraZeneca now or whether they wait for another vaccine later on,” Frewen added, referring to general practice doctors.

But fewer than 3,000 adults under 40 had taken up the opportunity for a first dose of AstraZeneca by Thursday.

Queensland state Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young was accused by critics of scaremongering when she said on Wednesday that with only 42 coronavirus cases active in the state, AstraZeneca was not worth the risk for younger adults.

“I don’t want an 18-year-old in Queensland dying from a clotting illness who, if they got COVID, probably wouldn’t die,” Young said.

She was contradicted by former Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Australia Nick Coates, who said younger Australians were at greater risk of dying of COVID-19 than they were from AstraZeneca side effects.

Young was “unfortunately out on a very lonely limb there,” Coates told Seven Network.

But Prof. Chris Blyth, the co-chair of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization that advised the government to recommend Pfizer for those younger than 60, said few young adults should take AstraZeneca.

“I do not believe at this stage that young people should be receiving AstraZeneca at this stage unless their circumstances press for that,” Blyth told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “There are some situations where that would be warranted, but they are quite small.”

The alternative to AstraZeneca is to wait for more Pfizer or an as-yet-unregistered Moderna vaccine contracted to be delivered between October and December.

Australia has been relatively successful in containing clusters throughout the pandemic, registering fewer than 31,000 cases and 910 deaths total.

Australia introduced extraordinarily tough border restrictions in March 2020 that prevent Australian citizens and permanent residents from leaving the country as well as foreigners from arriving except under limited circumstances.

The government forecasts that normal flights won’t resume until mid-2022, which frightens business groups.

Those involved in international education, Australia’s third-largest export industry, have warned that would mean overseas students would turn to universities in other countries next year and stay with those institutions throughout their courses for years.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CureVac says speaking to EU about ideal region of vaccine use

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Curevac said it was in discussions with its prospective customer, the European Union, about where in the world to best deploy its experimental COVID-19 vaccine if it wins approval. "We have a supply obligation towards the EU and we are in discussions with the EU where the vaccine should best be used after approval," Chief Executive Officer Franz-Werner Haas said in a media call on Thursday. The German biotech firm said late on Wednesday its vaccine was only 48% effective in the final analysis of its pivotal mass trial but it highlighted that efficacy was 77% in the age group younger than 60 years when considering only moderate to severe symptoms and excluding cases of mild disease.

  • The Latest: Fiji's outbreak surges as gov't resists lockdown

    Fiji reported a record 431 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday as an outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant continued to grow. Health authorities have reported nearly 5,000 cases and 22 deaths since the outbreak in the South Pacific nation began two months ago. Health authorities say that about 9% of people getting tested for the virus are returning positive results, a figure that has been increasing and indicates the outbreak is spreading.

  • Novartis weighs entry into mRNA technology, chairman tells paper

    Swiss drugmaker Novartis could get into the field of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology, which has come to the fore in vaccine development during the coronavirus pandemic, Chairman Joerg Reinhardt said in a newspaper interview. In the Aargauer Zeitung interview, Reinhardt also highlighted the company's resurgent interest in anti-infective products that has also been driven by the pandemic. "Novartis is doing the same and we are having the discussion this week in the executive committee and then in August in the board of directors," he added without being more specific.

  • Bill Cosby Released From Prison as Sexual Assault Conviction Is Overturned

    Bill Cosby has been released from prison. On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the 83-year-old's 2018 conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, according to court documents obtained by ET.

  • Supreme Court won't sidetrack plans for natural gas pipeline

    The Supreme Court dealt a blow to New Jersey and other states seeking a way to oppose pipelines running through their land, siding with a pipeline company Tuesday in a dispute over New Jersey land needed for a natural gas pipeline. Both liberal and conservative justices joined to rule 5-4 for the PennEast Pipeline Co. The ruling says that companies building interstate pipelines, once their projects have been given the greenlight by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, can obtain the land they need even in the face of state opposition.

  • Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?

    Experts recommend getting fully vaccinated, especially with the emergence of worrisome coronavirus mutations such as the delta variant first identified in India. The COVID-19 vaccines rolling out globally were developed to target the original version of the virus detected in late 2019. With the delta variant, a study by British researchers found people were well protected when they got both doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

  • Does the vaccine protect you from the Delta variant? Here's what we know

    The Delta variant is spreading in the US, but the WHO, CDC and local governments have put out conflicting mask-wearing guidance. Here's what we know.

  • QAnon spreads Biden photo online claiming it shows Trump is secretly in the White House

    Conspiracy theorists using Telegram cite window reflection as proof of former president’s comeback

  • Anti-Vaxxers Could Kill the Summer at Russia's Most Famous Resort Town

    Dmitry FeoktistovSOCHI, Russia— Giant magnolia flowers cover the trees along the tranquil streets and a fresh breeze from the sea moves the tops of old cypress and palm alleys in the parks. At sunset, SUPs and sailing boats take off into the pink sea. Sochi has long been the best summer destination for generations of Russians. There is hardly a better place to spend the pandemic than in its sub-tropical gardens tucked away between the Caucasus mountains and the Black Sea.This year the Russian Mi

  • A traveler's checklist for Thailand's Phuket sandbox program

    Starting Thursday, Thailand will welcome back international visitors — as long as they are vaccinated — to its famous southern resort island of Phuket without having to be cooped up in a hotel room for a 14-day quarantine. After a stay of 14 days or more, visitors will be able to travel relatively freely elsewhere in Thailand — subject to the same health restrictions as Thai travelers. The “Phuket sandbox” program is open to visitors from 63 countries and three territories rated by Thailand as low or medium risk for COVID-19.

  • $40 billion pledged at Paris conference for gender equality

    World leaders, philanthropists and organizations have pledged at least $40 billion at an international conference in Paris to boost gender equality, as women and girls worldwide have been deeply affected by the consequences of the pandemic. U.N. Women’s Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka welcomed the pledges at the three-day Generation Equality Forum that started Wednesday. French President Emmanuel Macron said that over the past year and half, an extra 47 million women fell into poverty amid the pandemic, and millions of others were deprived of treatment, contraception and the possibility of choosing for themselves.

  • Euro 2020 crowds driving rise in COVID-19 infections, says WHO

    Crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday. A 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across the region has come to an end and a new wave of infections is inevitable if football fans and others drop their guard, according to WHO. Last week, the number of new cases rose by 10%, driven by mixing of crowds in Euro 2020 host cities, travel and easing of social restrictions, WHO said.

  • Prince Harry Honors Princess Diana and Shouts-Out Prince William in New Speech

    "Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world."

  • Bill Cosby's lawyer says 'angry energy' should be directed at the prosecutors

    Cosby's attorney said that prosecutors illegally used a 2005 deposition in which he incriminated himself in the 2018 criminal trial.

  • Thailand bets on 'Phuket sandbox' program to save tourism

    Somsak Betlao covered the outboard motor on his traditional wooden longtail boat with a tarp, wrapping up another day on Phuket’s Patong beach where not a single tourist needed his services shuttling them to nearby islands. Since Thailand’s pandemic restrictions on travel were imposed in early 2020, tourism has fallen off a cliff, and nowhere has it been felt more than the resort island off the country's southern coast, where nearly 95% of the economy is related to the industry. Instead of the hotel quarantines required elsewhere in Thailand, tourists on Phuket will be able to roam the entire island, but not travel to other parts of the country for 14 days.

  • Bill Cosby breaks silence to thank court and fans after prison release

    He was released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned.

  • Mexico's richest man to rebuild, pay for collapsed subway

    Mexico’s richest man has pledged to rebuild and pay for a segment of a Mexico City subway line that collapsed on May, killing 26 people, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday. López Obrador said telecom and construction magnate Carlos Slim has promised to pay for the rebuilding out of his own pocket and have it back in service in a year. “He is going to pay for everything, he promised,” López Obrador said.

  • Historic Northwest heat wave may have killed hundreds

    Hundreds of deaths in Canada, Oregon and Washington may have been caused by the historic heat wave that baked the Pacific Northwest and shattered all-time temperature records in usually temperate cities. Oregon health officials said late Wednesday more than 60 deaths have been tied to the heat, with the state's largest county, Multnomah, blaming the weather for 45 deaths since the heat wave began Friday. British Columbia’s chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe, said her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” between Friday and 1 p.m. Wednesday.

  • Frozen Shrimp Is Being Recalled After Customers Reported Illnesses

    The packaged shrimp was distributed nationwide.

  • This Man Started Walking Every Day, and Lost 70 Pounds

    Bryan Cliver has been on a years-long journey with his health and fitness, and now he's using his own experiences to help others get a great workout.