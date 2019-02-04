Fewer AP classes, suspended more often: Black students still face racism in suburbs

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Elijah Goldberg thought he could handle precalculus in 11th grade. His guidance counselor, he says, did not.

"It seemed like they were scared I would fail a class and it would make the district look bad," he said. "It was a big argument — I had to get my mom involved."

Frustrated, he instead took the class in the evening at the local community college near his home outside Rochester, New York, and earned an A-. He took the transcript back to his high school, in the wealthy suburb of Brighton, and showed it to the staff — proof he had been correct about his own ability.

"I felt like the administrators didn’t believe in me — I was definitely discouraged from taking AP classes and getting ahead," said Goldberg, who graduated in 2016. "In my AP classes there weren’t a lot of us, and we definitely weren’t encouraged. It was more just: get through and don’t fail."

For black students across the United States — the "us" he referenced — Goldberg's experience is a common one.

Even in generally high-performing suburban school districts, students of color, particularly black students, face pervasive prejudice when it comes to access to advanced coursework, academic achievement and discipline. Figures from the most recent federal Civil Rights Data Collection show disparities in every part of the country.

In the wealthy Phoenix-area school district of Paradise Valley, white students are about twice as likely as black and Hispanic students to be enrolled in at least one AP class.

In Collier County, Florida, black students are 2.7 times more likely to be suspended.

In Franklin, Tennessee, outside Nashville, black students are two-and-a-half grade levels behind white students, on average.

Those disparities come as suburban areas throughout the nation are diversifying, and as the Education Department under Secretary Betsy DeVos is rolling back regulations meant to prevent unequal discipline for students of color.

How the suburbs started out so white

The prejudice stems, in part, from the history of the suburbs. Black families, in particular, were expressly excluded from the mid-century suburban housing boom — the primary source of those towns' current wealth advantages.

"Racism is often perpetuated by the very nice, very kind people who decided to move out to (the suburbs) and didn’t think to ask why there’s no black people out there," said L’Heureux Lewis-McCoy, a professor at New York University who studies racial inequality in suburban schools.

Today's suburban parents and teachers are used to schools that are largely white. Uneven discipline for students of color, or less participation in honors classes, lines up with stereotypes those adults have about students of color — who are still in the minority, even as schools diversify. "The reason we haven’t been paying attention to it is that, in general, these schools have been performing well, so people don’t perceive it as a problem," Lewis-McCoy said.

Rochester and Monroe County are archetypes of the hollowed-out urban core surrounded by wealthy, mostly white suburbs. The Rochester City School District is, by some measures, the worst in the nation. Students of color who instead attend one of the county's 17 suburban school districts mostly consider themselves lucky.

Kennedy Jackson lives in Rochester but attends school in the wealthy east-side suburb of Penfield through an inter-district transfer program. She said many of her white classmates believe they can use the N-word liberally as long as they have an "N-card," meaning they have a black friend who supposedly has given them permission to do so.