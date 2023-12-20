Fewer drops in the bucket: Salvation Army chapters report Red Kettle donation declines

Members of the Salvation Army of Lebanon County in Lebanon County, Penn. kick off their annual Red Kettle Fundraising Campaign at the Lebanon Farmers Market.

Chapters of the Salvation Army are reporting that donations for the charity's signature Red Kettle Campaign and on the year overall are down.

The Washington Post reported that in 2022 the Red Kettle campaign received $102 million, a 19% drop from the $126 million earned in 2019.

“We have not yet seen throughout the nonprofit sector a return to the generosity and giving that we had seen before the pandemic,” Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, the Salvation Army’s national commander told the Post.

Charities as a whole faced an inflation adjusted 10.5% drop in giving in 2022, according to the Indiana University Giving America 2023 report.

"If there is less funding for utility assistance instead of, I'm making up the number here, but instead of serving 100, you might have to serve 95 until you can raise the other money to help with that 100,” Lt. Col. Ivan Wild, the southwest division commander for The Salvation Army told Phoenix ABC affiliate KNXV.

Chapters of the Salvation Army that are reporting donation drops

Arizona: down 10%

Alabama: Greater Birmingham chapter down 20%

California: Sacramento down almost $1.4 million, San Jose chapter down 23%

Michigan: Petosky chapter has received less than 60% of its goal

How to donate to the Salvation Army

The Red Kettle campaign is accepting donations through December 23.

Donations to the Salvation Army can be made on their website, by phone or through an Amazon Alexa.

The charity accepts cash, check, credit card, cryptocurrency, PayPal and Venmo.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Salvation Army reports drop in giving for 2023 Red Kettle Campaign