🌱 Fewer Flights Through March + Restaurants With Fireplaces

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny; breezy, colder. High: 29 Low: 16.

A shortage of healthy flight crews during the latest COVID-19 surge means upcoming flights are being canceled. Of the 246,000 flights that will arrive or depart from Kennedy, LaGuardia, Long Island MacArthur and Newark-Liberty airports between Jan. 8 and March 31, 3.3%, or about 8,000 flights so far, are forecast to be cut. (Subscription: Newsday) These Long Island restaurants have working fire places to enjoy while you dine. Amici, 304 Route 25A in Mount Sinai has three fireplaces. (Subscription: Newsday) Former Brookhaven Councilman James M. Tullo, a Republican who has held a variety of town economic development posts for more than 30 years, has been appointed commissioner of planning, environment and land management for Brookhaven Town. (Subscription: Newsday)

An annual coat drive in Brookhaven Town starts today and will run through February 11. Donations of new or gently used clean coats, scarves, hats and gloves in infant to adult sizes can be dropped off at Rose Caracappa Senior Center , 739 Route 25A in Mount Sinai. (LongIsland.com)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Miller Place: " Near Miller Place, is anyone aware of a bottle/can redemption location that allows you to return in bulk without having to wait through one-by one returns ? If so, please advise name and location." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Rocky Point: "Carvana referral codes: İ have codes that will give you $500 off of any car they sell. If interested send me a message and I will send you the card with the code." (Nextdoor)

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | “Michelangelo and the Terrible Pope” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero (January 11)

East Wind Wedding Showcase (January 16)

NCNW LONG ISLAND CROSS COUNTY SECTION General Membership Meeting (January 22)

Announcements:

Whitmore's End-Year Media Blitz Features LI's Hospitality Clients (Details)

Stressed out caring for a loved one with memory issues? (Details)

