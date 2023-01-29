Fewer Gasparilla arrests this year than last, police say

As thousands strolled the streets and floated along local waterways for Tampa’s century-old pirate-palooza Gasparilla on Saturday, about a dozen people were arrested or ejected.

During this year’s parade, which drew an estimated 300,000 revelers, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person for disorderly conduct and ejected seven others along the route.

Tampa Police Department arrested or ejected three people, according to data shared on the its social media. The department also fielded 43 requests for medical attention, 16 traffic crashes and violations and two missing persons notices, and located three nonthreatening “unattended items.”

On the water, the the Sheriff’s Marine Unit and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission patrolled the Hillsborough River and other waterways. Deputies arrested two people for boating under the influence, three fewer than last year.

The half-dozen or so arrests reported this year by Tampa police, the sheriff’s office and Fish and Wildlife are fewer than half of the 14 reported by those same three agencies at Gasparilla 2022.

“It’s always great to see our community come together,” Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement Saturday, flinging colorful beads to eager paradegoers. “What a good time to come together to have some fun.”