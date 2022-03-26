Fewer homicides, but more assaults in 2021, law enforcement data shows

Mar. 26—Homicides, robberies and burglaries dipped in 2021, while aggravated assaults and vehicle thefts increased considerably, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack.

The sheriff's office and Frederick Barrack on Friday released their statistics for homicides, rapes, robberies, aggravated assault, burglaries, thefts and motor vehicle thefts, which, when combined, decreased by about 8% in 2021, compared to 2020.

These crimes, plus arson, fall under what's known in law enforcement as Uniform Crime Report Part I crimes, according to the FBI's online offense definitions. The Uniform Crime Report concept dates back to 1929, when it was conceived by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, according to the sheriff's office, and is used by thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country to report crime statistics. Crimes such as forgery, simple assault, fraud, embezzlement and vandalism fall under Part II crimes.

The latest local figures show some Part I crimes are trending downward in Frederick County while others seem to be on the upswing.

The sheriff's office recorded three homicides in 2021, compared to five in 2020, while MSP Frederick recorded no homicides in either year, according to police data.

The number of rapes and robberies remained unchanged in FCSO's reports the past two years, with 15 rapes and 18 robberies recorded in each year. MSP Frederick counted one rape in 2021 and none the year prior. The state police had no robberies in 2021, but three in 2020.

FCSO saw aggravated assaults spike by 51%, going from 108 in 2020 to 163 in 2021. MSP Frederick, meanwhile, recorded 23 aggravated assaults in 2021 compared to 30 the year prior.

Burglary cases stayed at 16 for the state police in both years. The figure dropped from 109 in 2020 to 78 in 2021 for the sheriff's office.

Vehicle thefts shot up 80% for the sheriff's office and declined 20% in MSP Frederick's jurisdiction. FCSO recorded 54 vehicle thefts in 2021 compared to 30 the year prior. MSP had eight in 2021 and 10 in 2020. The sheriff's office experienced 743 non-vehicle thefts last year, and 848 in 2020. MSP Frederick had 40 non-vehicle thefts in 2021, compared to 67 in 2020.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins in the release said the overall decrease of the named Part I offenses in 2021 marks the eighth consecutive year that FCSO and MSP together saw a reduction in this type of crime.

"I am extremely proud of this continued downward trend in serious crime, unlike many jurisdictions which are seeing dramatic increases," Jenkins said in a written statement.

"The Sheriff's Office has implemented several strategies in recent years with directed patrol efforts in particular areas of the county to increase presence and tracking known repeat offenders. Our deputies and troopers with the Maryland State Police take pride in doing an effective job in protecting and serving the citizens of Frederick County."

The head of the state police Frederick Barrack expressed gratitude for partner agencies.

"I would like to thank all of the law enforcement professionals in Frederick County as they are the backbone of our success in the continued downward trend of Part 1 crimes," Lt. Stephen Johnson, MSP Frederick Barrack commander, said in the release.

