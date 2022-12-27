Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Bowler Metcalf Limited (JSE:BCF)

It's not a stretch to say that Bowler Metcalf Limited's (JSE:BCF) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.8x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in South Africa, where the median P/E ratio is around 8x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

For instance, Bowler Metcalf's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Bowler Metcalf would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 8.7%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 35% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 6.4% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it interesting that Bowler Metcalf is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Bowler Metcalf revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Bowler Metcalf that you should be aware of.

