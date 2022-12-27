Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On CAM Resources Berhad (KLSE:CAMRES)

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider CAM Resources Berhad (KLSE:CAMRES) as a highly attractive investment with its 4.6x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

CAM Resources Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as CAM Resources Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 165% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 528% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 8.7% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it odd that CAM Resources Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of CAM Resources Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for CAM Resources Berhad that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on CAM Resources Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

