Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On FACB Industries Incorporated Berhad (KLSE:FACBIND)

It's not a stretch to say that FACB Industries Incorporated Berhad's (KLSE:FACBIND) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Malaysia, where the median P/E ratio is around 13x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for FACB Industries Berhad as its earnings have been rising very briskly. The P/E is probably moderate because investors think this strong earnings growth might not be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for FACB Industries Berhad

pe

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on FACB Industries Berhad will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like FACB Industries Berhad's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 415% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 513% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 13% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it interesting that FACB Industries Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Story continues

Our examination of FACB Industries Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Having said that, be aware FACB Industries Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those don't sit too well with us.

You might be able to find a better investment than FACB Industries Berhad. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here