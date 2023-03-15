Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Fugro N.V. (AMS:FUR)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

There wouldn't be many who think Fugro N.V.'s (AMS:FUR) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.2x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the Netherlands is similar at about 16x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Fugro certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

View our latest analysis for Fugro

pe
pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Fugro will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Some Growth For Fugro?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Fugro's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 19%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twin analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 39% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Fugro is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Fugro's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Fugro currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Fugro (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Fugro, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Wasabi-flavored popcorn is now a thing, and yes, it will make your nose burn in the best way

    Would you try it?

  • Crypto Weekly: Signature Bank signs off

    STORY: From another crypto bank going under, to a plea for more time from Sam Bankman-Fried, these are the week’s big stories in the world of virtual money….Another crypto-friendly bank is no more. U.S. regulators stepped in to shut down Signature Bank on Sunday. As of September, almost a quarter of its deposits came from the crypto sector, though the bank had been trying to shrink that figure. Now its collapse follows that of rival crypto-lender Silvergate and adds to the turmoil over the meltdown at Silicon Valley Bank. Cornell University professor Saule Omarova says the failures raise big questions: “What next and what kind of lesson will the banking industry, the venture capital, private equity industry, the tech industry, the crypto industry, and the rest of us will draw from what happened? The one lesson that is clear from here is that what 'systemic risk' means is not necessarily predictable upfront.”Bitcoin hasn’t suffered amid the turmoil. By Tuesday it was around $26,000 dollars, touching levels not seen since June.Traders say the token benefited after U.S. watchdogs moved to limit any fallout from Signature and SVB. Bitcoin also got a boost from signs that U.S. inflation might be cooling off, and hopes that the Fed could go easy on rate hikes due to the bank dramas.And Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers say his trial should be put back. They argue the scheduled October date is too soon, with Federal prosecutors yet to turn over some key evidence. In January, Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to eight charges of cheating investors in his crypto exchange.More charges have since been added.

  • Analyst Names Alight As Top Pick, Anticipates Win In Both Strong And Challenging Economy

    Needham analyst Kyle Peterson reiterates Alight Inc (NYSE: ALIT) with a Buy and a $13 price target. ALIT's recent guidance calls for accelerating revenue growth, with Peterson's model projecting 11% growth in FY23, up from 7.4% in FY22. The analyst believes that this acceleration in growth is due to BPaaS adoption accelerating, which is helping improve cross-selling efforts in emerging areas like leave management and earned wage access. Also, ALIT had ~$2.9 billion in revenue under contract ente

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Here are all the banks getting crushed right now—and what to do if your money is there

    “Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.

  • SVB: Moody's Delivers Bad News to First Republic and 5 Other Banks

    The credit-rating company plans to downgrade the ratings of U.S. regional banks after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

  • Top Cathie Wood Stock Poised for Explosive Upside: Key Level to Watch

    This e-commerce giant that has risen more than 90% off the bear market lows, and its run may be just getting started.

  • SVB Collapse: 'Big Short' Michael Burry Changes His Mind

    The legendary investor and hedge fund manager believes the current crisis of confidence around banks is not a "true danger."

  • SVB Collapse Has Extreme Consequences For These Companies

    Insured deposits cover anything under $250,000 -- but some companies had much more than that in SVB accounts. "The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week," the statement also assured. Roku said in a filing that 26% of its company's money, approximately $487 million, was held by SVB.

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

    With inflation high and the market flailing, it can be challenging to figure out the best things to do with your money. "During economic downturns, it can be tempting to sell off your investment and...

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • Boeing Deal for Jets From Saudi Arabia Is Bigger Than First Imagined

    Two Saudi Arabian airlines are on the verge of buying 80 Dreamliner jets from Boeing, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Bitcoin, U.S. Stock Futures Erase Early Gains as First Republic Bank Tanks 50% in Premarket Trading

    Risk assets pared gains while bond yields tanked as emergency measures announced by U.S. authorities failed to assuage investor fears about banking sector problems.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Three U.S. Banks Down. One More in Focus. Does It End Here?

    Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed in the same week. All eyes are now on First Republic Bank.

  • Elizabeth Warren is among the furious politicians demanding SVB execs return their salaries, bonuses, and $84 million in stock sale profits

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren says SVB execs should give back their salaries for “facilitating a near-economic disaster.”

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • Suze Orman Says You Won't Lose Everything in a Stock Market Crash if You Do This

    It's fair to say that 2022 was a tough year for stock market investors. The good news, though, is that there's a simple step you can take to reduce the chances of losing a lot of money in a stock market crash. In a recent podcast episode, Orman addressed concerns about a stock market crash and told listeners that one of the most important things to do as an investor is make sure your holdings are diversified across the board.

  • 3 Bargain-Basement Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Most stocks trade at lower valuations these days due to the sell-off in the broader market. However, while that's made most stocks cheaper, some really stand out for their bargain-basement prices relative to their rivals.