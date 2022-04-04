Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.6x The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 18x and even P/E's higher than 36x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

GEO Group could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

View our latest analysis for GEO Group

pe
pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on GEO Group will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, GEO Group would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 38% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 52% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 73% over the next year. With the market only predicted to deliver 8.6%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we find it odd that GEO Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of GEO Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for GEO Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

