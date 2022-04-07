Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 17x, you may consider HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) as an attractive investment with its 13.3x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

HUYA hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

See our latest analysis for HUYA

pe
pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on HUYA will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, HUYA would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 37%. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Having said that, be aware HUYA is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us.

You might be able to find a better investment than HUYA. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Nobel Laureate Says He Was Attacked With Paint on Moscow Train

    Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, Nobel Prize laureate, and one of the last well-known independent journalists in Russia, said an unknown assailant attacked him on a train on April 7 by throwing red paint over him and his cabin.Photos showing Muratov and his compartment doused in paint were published by Novaya Gazeta, which on March 28 had been forced to suspend operations in Russia after receiving warnings from authorities over its coverage of the war in Ukraine. The closure came after the Kremlin introduced harsh punishments for media who describe the war in Ukraine as a “war” instead of Moscow’s preferred “special military operation.”According to Novaya Gazeta, Muratov said he had boarded a train at Moscow’s Kazansky railway station when an attacker threw “oil paint with acetone” into his compartment, causing his eyes to burn “terribly.”Storyful could not independently verify the details of the incident.Though Russian state media reported Muratov’s claims, Russian authorities had not commented on the incident at the time of writing.Muratov and Filipino journalist Maria Ressa were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace,” the Nobel committee said.“Under Mr Muratov’s leadership, Novaya Gazeta has criticised the Russian authorities for corruption, electoral fraud and human rights violations. Six of the newspaper’s journalists have been murdered because they wrote critical articles on Russian military operations in Chechnya and the Caucasus,” the committee wrote. Credit: Novaya Gazeta via Storyful

  • The Car Boom Is Becoming a Car Bust. Why That’s Bad News for Carvana Stock.

    The used-car company's sales growth is slowing, while the company seems to be growing too fast, according to RBC Capital Markets.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • Missed Out on Apple? My Best Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

    Warren Buffett has scored huge wins with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and the famously successful investor likes the company so much that he's made it Berkshire Hathaway's largest stock holding -- by far. Take a look at the total returns delivered by the tech giant's shares since Berkshire initiated a position in the stock in May 2016. Through the combination of repeated share purchases and massive capital appreciation, Apple has grown to account for roughly 47% of Berkshire's total stock portfolio.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Building your retirement account to $1 million may seem like a tall order if you're starting with just $150,000. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often overlooked as a way to grow a retirement account, but they can be a great way to turn $150,000 into $1 million or more. REITs invest in real estate and real estate-related securities, allowing investors to not only diversify their portfolio in real estate but also earn reliable dividends, which can help boost your retirement savings' growth.

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

    Between June 2020 and December 2021, either via IPOs or the SPAC route, 24 fintech companies went public. It has been a bruising introduction, however. Since going public, the majority have endured steep share price losses. MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni lays part of the blame on macro headwinds such as interest rates, inflation, and a ‘risk-off’ mood. However, given the “ferocious” nature of the selloff in fintech names, the analyst thinks the sector wide pullback is “entirely tied to i

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Technology stocks have led the market correction in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has recovered from its year-to-date (YTD) lows, but remains over 8% down in 2022. The companies below have posted impressive results, which could lead to market outperformance.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Looking for Bargains. It Just Took a Stake in HP.

    For an investor with a value bent, the maker of PCs and printer fits the bill: HP shares trade for just eight times projected earnings.

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in April

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks to buy in April. If you want to check out some more stocks that pay monthly dividends, click 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in April. To protect their portfolios from the volatile market amid fears of an upcoming recession running high, investors are making the […]

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • This is what you should do in the stock market now, according to three 2022 fund-award winners

    There are so many wicked crosscurrents in the stock market now, from war and pestilence to raging inflation, it pays to check in with the best and the brightest for guidance. On the war, Retzler expects a formal compromise before the summer.

  • The Fed’s plan to rapidly slash its balance sheet is out. Here’s what happens to money in the system.

    Federal Reserve meeting minutes outline a plan to reduce its record-sized balance sheet from nearly $9 trillion to help cool inflation at 40-year highs, potentially starting in May. Here's what happens to the money.

  • Will Roblox Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) made a red-hot debut on the stock market in March 2021 via a direct listing. Roblox stock has been on a wild roller-coaster ride since then. The company hit a market cap of nearly $80 billion in November 2021 following an outstanding set of results and investors' excitement about Roblox's metaverse prospects.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

    While dividends shouldn't be the sole criteria for making a decision on what stocks to buy, companies that have a decent dividend yield can be attractive to those looking for passive income. A leader in the technology space, Broadcom  (NASDAQ: AVGO) develops semiconductors and software solutions for businesses all over the world. With devices and software that can be found in everything from a home cable box to GPS systems, Broadcom has a wide reach in many growth industries.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.