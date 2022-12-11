Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Reclaims Global Limited (Catalist:NEX)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.7x Reclaims Global Limited (Catalist:NEX) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Singapore have P/E ratios greater than 11x and even P/E's higher than 18x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For example, consider that Reclaims Global's financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Reclaims Global would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 55%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 165% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 0.2% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Reclaims Global's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Reclaims Global currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Reclaims Global (2 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Reclaims Global. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

