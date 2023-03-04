Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria's Secret & Co.'s (NYSE:VSCO) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.3x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 31x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Victoria's Secret could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

See our latest analysis for Victoria's Secret

pe

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Victoria's Secret.

How Is Victoria's Secret's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Victoria's Secret's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 44%. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 5.1% as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 5.8% growth , the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it odd that Victoria's Secret is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

Story continues

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Victoria's Secret's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Victoria's Secret (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Victoria's Secret. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here