With fewer local Korean War veterans, annual remembrance event continues

Jul. 27—A small group of U.S. military veterans and their supporters gathered in Memorial Park in Frederick on Thursday to honor those who died in action during the Korean War, which ended 70 years ago through an armistice agreement.

The war between North Korea and South Korea lasted from 1950 to 1953. According to the Department of Defense, more than 36,000 Americans died during the war — including at least 26 from Frederick County.

In past years, the annual remembrance ceremony in Frederick County had been organized by the local Korean War Veterans Association chapter.

But the chapter dissolved in 2022 as the number of surviving members continued to dwindle. At the time the chapter dissolved, there were seven active members.

Retired Navy Cmdr. Charles "Chip" Chipley Jr. of Frederick served in Korea from 1950 to 1952 and was a member of the executive committee for the KWVA of Frederick County. He joined Army veteran Wendell Murphy, who also served in Korea, for a wreath-laying during Thursday's event.

At the event, retired Army Col. Fred Schumacher, who serves on the county's Veterans Advisory Council, gave a brief history of the war. "These men went to an unpopular war in an unfamiliar place and came back," he said.

During an interview, Chipley stressed the importance of acknowledging the human cost of wars even after those who fought them are gone.

"The problem with war is it's the young people — a lot of them — that are killed. They don't have a chance, then, to have families and enjoy life like it's supposed to be," Chipley said.

After the dissolution of the local KWVA chapter, veterans advocate Priscilla Rall took it upon herself to plan this year's Korean War remembrance ceremony.

As a volunteer with the Frederick County Veterans History Project, she has interviewed many local Korean War veterans to preserve their stories for future generations.

"I've had such a connection with these veterans, and they've kind of taken me into their band of brothers," Rall said during a phone interview Thursday evening.

During the event, Rall shared biographies of local residents who died in the war. Among them were Pfc. Harvey Luby, the first casualty from Frederick County when he died in July 1950; Sgt. Joseph Trail, who was 18 at the time of his death; and brothers George and Sterling Ambrose.

Following Rall's speech, retired music teacher Lois Kuhn performed "America the Beautiful" and "The Star-Spangled Banner" for the crowd.

Chipley then took the stage to read the name of each man from Frederick County who died in action during the Korean War. Beside him, a trumpeter played taps.

"I like to tell people, 'Don't forget this,'" Chipley said, referring to lives lost during the war. "The only reason that I'm still here is because of the guy upstairs."