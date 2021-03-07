Fewer than one in five support the 'defund the police' movement, USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds

Sarah Elbeshbishi and Mabinty Quarshie, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Support to redistribute police department funding has decreased among Americans since August after a summer of protests had erupted across the country against racial injustice and police brutality, a recent Ipsos/USA TODAY poll found.

The call to redistribute police budgets stemmed from Black Lives Matter activists and protesters who called to "defund the police" after the deaths of unarmed Black Americans who died at the hands of police, such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

While some believe defunding the police is a call to get rid of law enforcement completely, many activists behind the slogan intended to make a more nuanced argument for police budgets to be steered toward community social programs so that officers were less often required to take on roles better suited to social workers.

Only 18% of respondents supported the movement known as "defund the police" and 58% said they opposed it. Though whites (67%) and Republicans (84%) were much more likely to oppose the movement, only 28% of Blacks and 34% of Democrats were in favor of it.

George Floyd: Man dies when gunfire erupts near 'George Floyd Square' in Minneapolis as Chauvin trial looms

"Don’t defund the police department. We need them here to keep law and order," Kevin Hayworth, a 66-year-old from Garner, Iowa, who is white, said. "We need our police department just as they are."

And the responses were even more negative when Americans were asked if they thought the police should be abolished or eliminated, with 67% overall saying they were opposed, including a majority of Blacks and Democrats.

But respondents were less opposed to the idea of redirecting police funds to social services, though a 57% majority was still against the idea. Forty-three percent of Americans supported the idea. Those numbers represented a slight decline from August, after the peak of the protests, when 53% were opposed and 47% were in favor of redirecting police funds.

Valda Pugh, a retiree from Louisville, Kentucky, believes that when the call to defund the police began people didn't fully understand the concept. "When it first surfaced, I think people had the wrong definition of what that meant. We still obviously need a police force. We need them in full force," the 67-year-old said.

Steve Laskowitz, 73, from Boca Raton, Florida, agreed.

"I think it's misguided," said Laskowitz, who was among those surveyed. "I don't think anybody wants to defund the police. I think we might want to restructure how the police budget is spent, better training, better analysis of the people who become police and more efforts towards community involvement."

USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll: Stark divide on race, policing emerges since George Floyd's death

Support for the effort to redirect police funds was clearly divided along political and racial lines.

Eighty-four percent of Republicans polled support fully funding police budgets while only33% of Democrats would like to keep police budgets at their current levels. The survey found that 67% of Democrats support redistributing portions of police budgets to social programs compared to only 16% of Republicans.

"I don't like that concept and I thought the minute it came out 'defund' was a horrible word. Reallocate would be the correct word," said Mary DeLucco, a Democrat from Portland, Oregon. "Police are already defunded … We're already understaffed in Oregon for police issues. We had five shootings yesterday and cops are having a hard time to get to those locations. They're just not enough of them."

Support for the redistribution of funds was also divided by the race of voters. Sixty-three percent of Black voters support distributing portions of police funds to social programs while only 35% of white voters do. Most white voters surveyed supported fully funding the police, with 65% saying police budgets should remain the same compared to 37% of Black voters.

Pugh, who is Black, also told USA TODAY that funds shouldn’t be taken away from police but "can just reallocate some of that to do more training."

Philip Hamel from Agawam, Massachusetts, who is white, called defunding the police a "recipe for full-scale trouble."

"And if they try that we may have a prospect that people may stand up and say ‘No way, ma'am. We’re taking up arms and forming a militia.' If it does, I hate to prophesize it, we may have civil (war) number two but this time crazy socialist versus true-blooded Americans," the 47-year-old said.

The poll was conducted from March 1-2 from an online sample of 1,165 Americans. Rather than a margin of error, Ipsos measured its "credibility interval," which it put at plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

'We must act now': House passes police reform bill named for George Floyd

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY/Ipsos poll: Just 18% support 'defund the police' movement

Recommended Stories

  • Cora's COVID message: Stay safe, your team needs you

    This season, they placed Kevin Plawecki and Franchy Cordero on the COVID-19 related injured list upon their arrival, but they have avoided an outbreak like the one that sent eight pitchers away from the Astros facility on Friday (it was not clear whether any had tested positive, or spent time in close contact with someone who had). Golfers and tennis players have had to withdraw from tournaments after testing positive. “You guys saw what happened in Houston,” Cora said on Sunday.

  • Sober reflection: will a memoir rescue the reputation of President Biden's black sheep son?

    Next month Hunter Biden, scapegrace son of the US president, will publish Beautiful Things, a memoir that has been billed as an account of his “descent into substance abuse and his tortuous path to sobriety”. It won’t be short on drama. When his wife Kathleen filed for divorce in 2017 she cited his “spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills”. (He denies the prostitutes.) Hunter Biden missed a crucial rally during his father’s presidential campaign last year after allegations of past narcotics offences surfaced. After his brother Beau’s death in 2015, he embarked on a relationship with his widow; and last year a judge criticised him for trying to delay child support hearings after DNA tests proved he fathered an illegitimate child with an Arkansas stripper called Dusty. Then there are the business dealings in Ukraine and China that were repeatedly criticised by former president Donald Trump. The book, co-written with Drew Jubera, the five-time Pulitzer-nominated journalist, is being published by Simon & Schuster, the firm that has recently put out a string of political bestsellers including Mary Trump’s book on her uncle. Hunter Biden’s reported $2 million (£1.4m) advance suggests the publisher expects another hit. But he may reap more benefits from the book than a fat pay cheque. Perverse as it sounds, pushing the scandalous stories back into the limelight could help the 51-year-old’s career. As Shana Gadarian, the US political scientist, puts it: “He’s a person who’s been in the public eye for a long time. He was at the centre of President Trump’s first impeachment, and his public image has been framed to some extent by the political opposition, so his aim may be to establish a public record in his own words.” And he may have pressing reasons for wanting to do so. “It would not be surprising if he wanted to run for some sort of office at some point and is putting this out in anticipation of that,” adds Gadarian, an associate professor at The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University, New York. She points to the precedents of Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau, who both released memoirs before they achieved high office. “It seems to be something that pretty savvy politicians are doing now; to introduce themselves to voters, humanise themselves”. In Obama’s case he was able to control the narrative around his youthful use of cocaine and other drugs by openly admitting to it in his 1995 memoir Dreams From My Father.

  • Texas Bill Would Require Power Plants to Prepare for Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas state lawmakers introduced a series of bills designed to address last month’s energy crisis, including one that would require power plants to weatherize and another that would block retailers from exposing consumers to volatile wholesale electricity prices.Owners of power generators, utilities and cooperatives would be required to make sure their facilities can operate during periods of sub-freezing temperatures and extreme heat, according to a bill filed Friday by State House Representative Chris Paddie.More than 4 million Texans lost power for days last month during a severe winter storm that knocked out nearly half of the state’s generation capacity. A number of power plants failed during the event because of freezing instruments and valves, the state grid operator said. While the state put in place guidelines for power plants to weatherize after a winter storm in 2011, operators aren’t mandated to follow them.Meanwhile, State House Representative Ana Hernandez introduced a bill that would ban any retail power provider from charging households and businesses rates that are tied to the wholesale market price for electricity. The measure comes after customers of retail provider Griddy Energy LLC saw their bills skyrocket to thousands of dollars during the extreme cold when prices on the grid surged to the $9,000 a megawatt-hour price cap.Griddy, which has been found in default by the state’s power grid operator, charged customers a $9.99 monthly fee and then whatever the wholesale index price was for power.Paddie also introduced a measure that would require all board members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or Ercot, to be Texas residents after several out-of-state independent directors stepped down last week because of controversy over their residency.Of those independent directors, three will be appointed by the governor, including one who will represent residential consumer interests, as well as one each by the lieutenant governor and speaker of the House.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Switzerland votes to restrict full face coverings in 'burka ban' referendum

    Voters in Switzerland voted narrowly in favour of banning face coverings in a referendum on Sunday, as the country’s hard-Right party won what it described as a “victory against radical Islam”, although minimal numbers of women in the country wear a full face veil. The final result on Sunday evening showed that 51 percent of Swiss voters backed the ban. It also won support in a majority of the Alpine country’s 26 cantons, meaning it will now pass into law. Switzerland has a system of direct democracy that allows any proposal to be put to a referendum as long as 100,000 signatures are gathered in support of it. Opposed by the Swiss government and parliament, the proposal did not specifically mention burkas, appealing only for “Yes to a ban on full facial coverings.” However the yes campaign made clear that the conservative Muslim face and hair covering was the specific target, with posters encouraging voters to “stop radical Islam.” “Radical Islam must be put in its place,” said Anian Liebrand of the Right-wing SVP party on Sunday, in an interview on local television. The ban will nonetheless apply to all head coverings in public places, but not in places of worship. Critics have described it as both Islamophobic and sexist. Posters opposing the bill stated "No to an absurd, useless and Islamophobic 'anti-burka' law". Some five percent of the population of Switzerland is Muslim but the number of women who wear face veils is reported to be vanishingly small. It is not the first time that Swiss voters have chosen in a referendum to curtail symbols associated with Islam. A 2009 referendum banned the construction of minarets on mosques. Austria, France, Belgium and Denmark have also banned face veils in public in recent years as governments face pressure to stand against a dress code viewed by some as oppressive of women. Even some Muslim majority countries have issued restrictions on the veil. Tunisia brought in a ban on face coverings in public institutions in 2019 amid security concerns. Reacting to the referendum result, Swiss justice minister Karin Keller-Sutter conceded that "the Swiss people and a majority of the cantons see things differently" to the government. The Swiss government had instead proposed introducing a law that would require a woman to lift her veil should she be asked to by state officials for security reasons. Ms Keller-Sutter insisted, however, that "this is not a vote against the Muslims of Switzerland." The Swiss cantons will now have two years to implement the decision.

  • Minneapolis on edge as the first officer charged in killing of George Floyd goes on trial

    City officials have prepared for Derek Chauvin's trial with stepped-up security and community outreach intended to prevent a repeat of last year's subsequent unrest.

  • Janice Dickinson Says the Hadid Sisters and Kendall Jenner Are Not 'Supermodels': 'They Have One Look'

    This isn't the first time the younger generation of models have been targeted by fashion industry veterans

  • Anti-Asian violence has surged since Covid-19. But it didn't start there

    The first Asian immigrants were met with “discrimination and violence” right away, one expert said.

  • Floyd's cause of death, ex-cop's force will be keys at trial

    A Minneapolis police officer was swiftly fired and charged with murder after bystander video showed him pressing his knee into George Floyd's neck, ignoring the Black man's cries that he couldn't breathe. Jury selection begins Monday in Derek Chauvin's trial, which is expected to come down to two key questions: Did Chauvin's actions cause Floyd's death, and were his actions reasonable? “It’s hard not to watch the video and conclude that the prosecutors will not have any trouble with this case,” said Susan Gaertner, the former head prosecutor in neighboring Ramsey County.

  • ‘Boogie’ Opens With $1.2M; ‘My Salinger Year’ Premieres; ‘Minari’ Makes Its Way To South Korea – Specialty Box Office

    After winning a Golden Globe, numerous critics circle accolades as well as SAG Award, Independent Spirit Award and Critics Choice nominations, Minari has taken its success overseas as the A24 American family drama has opened at number one in South Korea. Minari has banked an estimated $2.2 million in South Korea, earning more than double of […]

  • Rep. Clyburn calls for filibuster loophole for voting rights

    House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) in a Guardian interview published Sunday urged his Democratic colleagues to find a way to work around the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation.Why it matters: The interview comes after the House passed a sweeping election and anti-corruption bill, which would include the largest expansion to voting rights since the 1965 Voting Rights Act, according to the Guardian.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe bill, which passed the House with no Republican votes, is unlikely to clear the Senate because of the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to advance legislation.Driving the news: Clyburn called for the Senate to "develop a Manchin-Sinema rule on getting around the filibuster as it relates to race and civil rights,” referring to Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who have opposed getting rid of the filibuster.“If Manchin and Sinema enjoy being in the majority, they had better figure out a way to get around the filibuster when it comes to voting and civil rights.”Clyburn pointed to a voting rights bill named after the late Rep. John Lewis to highlight the urgency of Democrats finding a way around the filibuster. The bill would restore a Voting Rights Act provision that would require areas with a history of voting discrimination to get federal government clearance before making election changes.“There’s no way under the sun that in 2021 that we are going to allow the filibuster to be used to deny voting rights," Clyburn said. "That just ain’t gonna happen. That would be catastrophic."Go deeper ... Manchin: “I'm not going to change my mind on the filibuster"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Twitter reacts to Dominick Cruz’s first win in nearly five years at UFC 259

    See the top Twitter reactions to Dominick Cruz's victory against Casey Kenney at UFC 259.

  • Florida sheriff who hosts 'Wheel of Fugitive' show features people who are not fugitives

    An investigation found dozens of people labeled "fugitives" by a Florida sheriff were already in jail or legally free.

  • Land Rover Defender 130, Three-Row Version of the SUV, Is Coming

    The biggest version of the Defender is likely to be powered by a supercharged V-8 and will come to the U.S.

  • The Democrats who could take Cuomo's place

    With Cuomo wounded, next year could get very interesting.

  • Knicks react to 'playoff feel' at MSG in win vs. Mavs

    The Knicks beat the Mavericks 106-103. The atmosphere was great and players acknowledged the passion of Knicks fans.

  • Boy Scouts of America plan to exit bankruptcy would pay abuse survivors an average of $6,000 each

    More than 95,000 former Boy Scouts have filed claims, saying they were sexually assaulted. The proposal offers an average of just $6,000 apiece.

  • Garza gets 21 points, No. 5 Iowa tops No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73

    It was Senior Day, but Luka Garza didn’t know he was going to have to give a speech. The Iowa center also didn’t know what else was coming in the postgame ceremony. Minutes after the 6-foot-11 star scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds to lead the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes over No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73 Sunday, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced Garza’s jersey No. 55 would be retired after the season.

  • As Americans get vaccinated, fewer are getting tested for coronavirus, which doctors say could be a big problem

    The slowdown in coronavirus testing might signal that too many Americans are growing complacent in the second year of the pandemic.

  • Duchess Meghan Will Receive a Prominent, Front-Page Apology from British Tabloid

    A judge has ruled that Associated Newspapers must apologize for printing Meghan's private letter to her father.

  • Swiss narrowly back proposal to ban face coverings in public

    Swiss voters narrowly approved on Sunday a proposal to ban face coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women in the country and the ski masks and bandannas used by protesters. The measure will outlaw covering one's face in public places like restaurants, sports stadiums, public transport or simply walking in the street. It foresees exceptions at religious sites and for security or health reasons, such as face masks people are wearing now to protect against COVID-19, as well as for traditional Carnival celebrations.