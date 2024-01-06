Fewer people moved in the U.S. in 2023 than ever before. How did Oklahoma stack up?

One moving company ranked Oklahoma among the top destinations for those moving in 2023.

The United States Census has tracked the number of people who move annually since 1948 and 2023 saw the lowest numbers recorded in history.

But, while fewer people were on the move overall in 2023, those that did move had a few destinations in mind, including Oklahoma, Texas and Florida.

Where states ranked in popularity among those making moves varied based on how moves were taking place and what metrics were examined.

Online moving marketplace HireAHelper ranked Oklahoma as the top state for growth based on net gain of residents, meaning "the total number people moving into a state minus the total number leaving a state, expressed as a percentage." Oklahoma saw a 40% net gain of residents, 5% higher than the next two states, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Still, Oklahoma accounted for less than 1% of all moves in 2023.

Meanwhile, do-it-yourself movers flocked to the Lone Star and Sunshine states, with U-Haul reporting that Texas and Florida remained ranked first and second, respectively, having gained the most overall residents for the second year in a row, according to their metrics. On that list, Oklahoma ranks 41st.

For the fourth year in a row, California saw the biggest loss of residents in one-way movers, according to U-Haul data.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma's rank among 2023 moving destinations is mixed