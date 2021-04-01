Fewer people in the U.S. drank coffee during the pandemic: survey

Marcelo Teixeira
·2 min read

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fewer people drank coffee in the United States during the pandemic compared to levels seen before it, although the drink remained by far the most popular in the country, according to results of a national survey released on Thursday.

The survey commissioned by the National Coffee Association (NCA) found that 58% of people in the U.S. had at least one coffee the day before responding to the survey in January, versus 62% a year earlier.

The results, however, do not necessarily indicate a reduction in coffee volumes consumed in the U.S., the world's largest market for the product, since many people while working from home drank more coffee than they normally would in offices.

Major coffee retailers in the U.S. posted increases in overall volumes sold during the pandemic.

It is unclear if those increases offset the fall in out-of-home consumption.

The fact coffee shops are still operating with limitations might be one of the reasons for the coffee drinking fall.

The survey says people are drinking as much coffee in the morning as always, but drinking in the afternoon - a habit often linked to coffee shops visits - fell 4 percentage points.

"Coffee continues to be America's undisputed favorite beverage, even with the entire country in various stages of lockdown and footfall in coffee shops down massively this year," said NCA President and CEO Bill Murray.

He expects consumption to increase in coming months as the country recovers from the coronavirus.

According to the survey, people continued to be divided about when they would feel comfortable to go out for coffee, with 33% saying they feel comfortable now and another 31% saying they will not be comfortable until the pandemic is over.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Derek Chauvin trial testimony puts Cup Foods back in the spotlight

    The South Minneapolis corner store where George Floyd was accused of passing a fake $20 bill before his death was at the center of the Derek Chauvin trial Wednesday. Driving the news: Former Cup Foods employee Christopher Martin testified that the independent grocer's policy was if an employee accepted a counterfeit bill, the cash came out of the worker's paycheck. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMartin, 19, also said store managers twice sent him out to confront Floyd about the fake bill. Cup Foods eventually called the police, which is what brought Chauvin to the scene. Why it matters: The testimony sparked fresh online criticism of Cup Foods, which was already under scrutiny following its role in Floyd's death.Activists have tried to shut the store down, accusing the owners of "exploiting the community for over 30 years and being a crime magnet," according to a Minnesota Reformer story from August. The owners say the store, which reopened in August, is an important part of the community. They pledged to hold anti-bias training for staff and invest in a mural and garden nearby, per The Star Tribune.The other side: A spokesman for Cup Foods said in a statement, "We ONLY tell employees they have to pay for counterfeit bills if they don't check them as a deterrent. We've never made an employee pay for a counterfeit bill."This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Rising tides and supermoon helped free massive ship from Suez Canal

    Rescuers who dislodged the massive "Ever Given" ship from the Suez Canal on Monday got the aid of a supermoon, which raised water levels about 19 inches above normal tides and made it easier to pull the vessel, The Wall Street Journal reports.How it works: Tides are usually higher during a full or new moon. But that effect was boosted by the year's first supermoon — which occurs when a full moon orbits closest to the Earth. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."When it became clear that tugboats alone wouldn’t be able to dislodge the Ever Given, the rescue effort began looking to the supermoon’s pull on the tides and how it might help free the stranded vessel," The Journal writes.With the supermoon beginning Sunday, engineers had to work fast knowing that the higher-than-normal tides would only last a few days. The backdrop: The lodged ship created a traffic jam in one of the world's most important passageways, wreaking havoc on global trade and resulting in one of the largest ship salvage operations in modern history.The crew working to free the ship had used a dozen tugboats by Saturday night and had dug 60 feet deep around the ship at that point. The team then got the help of a Dutch tugboat with the power to pull 285 metric tons, significantly more than the others working to pull the ship.“We were working four days with our tugs,” Captain Wessam Hafez, a chief pilot on the canal, told WSJ. “When this big tug came, immediately the stern of the ship was released from the bank.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Analysis: African swine fever inflicts renewed toll on northern China's hog herd

    A wave of African swine fever outbreaks this year has wiped out at least 20% of the breeding herd in northern China, industry sources and analysts said, exceeding expected losses and raising fears about the potential for further impact in the south. The estimates point to the extent of the disease's resurgence in the first quarter of 2021 after more than a year of declining outbreaks, heralding a significant setback to China's efforts to replenish its hog herds after African swine fever reached the country in August 2018 and wiped out 50% of the country's pigs within a year. But an exceptionally cold winter, a higher density of pigs following a year of restocking, and new strains of swine fever triggered a fresh wave of outbreaks across the northeast, northern China and Henan province, the country's third-biggest hog producing province.

  • Verizon signs first private 5G contract in Europe

    Verizon Communications Inc, one of the largest U.S. telecom companies, on Thursday signed its first private 5G contract in Europe with Associated British Ports (ABP) to deploy the mobile network at the Port of Southampton. Port of Southampton, on England's south coast, is one of the largest ports for cars and cruises, handling about 900,000 cars and millions of cruise passengers annually. It will also become the first mainland port in the UK to have private 5G.

  • Dems aim for July vote as Congress digs in on infrastructure

    Even before President Joe Biden unveiled his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, congressional committees were laying the groundwork for a major public works investment with the goal of passage over the summer. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cited July 4 as the date she would like to have an infrastructure bill approved, but that deadline could slip to later in the month, she told Democratic lawmakers in a conference call earlier this week, a senior Democratic aide said Wednesday. Biden wants $25 billion put into improving the nation’s airports, $115 billion for bridges and roads in the most critical need of repair and $17 billion for ports and waterways, for example.

  • Exclusive: White House asks EPA to study whether EVs can generate renewable fuel credits

    The White House has directed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to study whether using renewable fuels to power electric vehicle charging should generate tradeable credits under the nation's biofuels program, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The proposal could give the fledgling U.S. electric vehicle industry a big boost because it could grant it fresh incentives and a new revenue stream. But the idea would introduce new actors like Tesla Inc into a program that has already bitterly divided the oil and corn industries.

  • Biden infrastructure plan could be big boost for blue-collar America

    President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan would create millions of jobs, undoing some of the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, economists said, with lower middle-income workers and minorities possibly benefiting the most. Biden will unveil the first stage of his $2 trillion plan on Wednesday at an event in Pittsburgh. It will include hundreds of billions of dollars devoted to building and repairing roads, bridges, mass transit, schools and other infrastructure, according to details released by the White House earlier on Wednesday.

  • COVID-19 deaths and cases in US nursing homes plunged more than 90% since vaccinations began, a leading industry group said

    The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) report credited the powerful effect of vaccinations.

  • Elections officials fear Georgia law could politicize voting operations

    Election officials in conservative and liberal parts of Georgia say a new law allowing a Republican-controlled state agency to take over local voting operations could make the process too partisan. Voting rights advocates have also warned that the provision, part of sweeping voting restrictions signed into law last week by Governor Brian Kemp, targets Democratic bastions such as Atlanta's Fulton County that helped deliver the party control of the White House and Congress in recent elections. Months after former Republican President Donald Trump falsely claimed voter fraud in the 2020 elections, Republican backers say Georgia's law is needed to restore confidence in election integrity.

  • Brexit reality only hitting now, EU's Barnier says

    The European Union's former Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Wednesday the reality of Britain's decision to leave the bloc was only now being felt, years after the British 2016 referendum on membership. Listing the changes that Brexit has brought since Jan. 1, when Britain ended a transition out of the bloc, Barnier said trade barriers, limits on citizens' movement and work visas were inevitable. "For many people the real consequences of the referendum are only now starting to sink in," Barnier told an event in Switzerland via video link from Paris.

  • Princess Sofia Shares Photos of Her '4 Beautiful Princes' — Including Newborn Son Julian

    "Life has given me not only one, but four beautiful princes," Princess Sofia of Sweden posted on Instagram

  • Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

    It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germany's 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After winning international plaudits for its initial response to the pandemic last year, Germany was struggling. Merkel, in the final months of her 16-year rule, told the premiers she wanted to extend a nationwide lockdown and tighten restrictions on movement, effectively confining Germans to their homes for the upcoming Easter holidays.

  • Facing Boycotts H&M and Nike Are Learning the New Price of Doing Business in China

    Pedestrians walk past a Nike advertisement in Shanghai on March 26. China this week has pushed a campaign to boycott Western retailers after the U.S., U.K., Canada and the E.U. imposed sanctions over human-rights abuses against ethnic minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang. No other country has done a better job of channeling the profit-maximizing drive of private corporations into geopolitical gains in recent years than communist China, the irony of which is lost on precisely no one.

  • UK opposition leader says 'British instinct' likely to oppose COVID passports

    Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has expressed scepticism about the use of so-called vaccine passports to allow people to access hospitality and entertainment venues, saying the "British instinct" could be against such documents. The government is reviewing the idea of asking people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to access crowded spaces such as pubs or sports events to help with the reopening of some sectors of the economy. Starmer said he would not make any formal decision on whether to support the initiative before studying government proposals but indicated there could be opposition to the idea from the public if death rates are near zero and hospital admissions are very low.

  • Volkswagen to rebrand as 'Voltswagen' in U.S.

    Some thought it was an early April Fool's joke. But Volkswagen is apparently about to change its name, at least in the U.S.There it will soon be known as 'Voltswagen'. That's volts, as in electricity. The new name take effect in May, and is intended to flag VW's big move into electric cars. All EVs will have Voltswagen badging on the rear. Conventionally powered cars will just have the VW emblem. New exterior and interior signs will soon appear on all the company's U.S. properties. The move comes six years after VW admitted rigging emissions tests in the country. That ultimately cost it around 38 billion dollars in fines, refits and legal costs. Now the German giant wants to put all that behind it with a focus on clean vehicles. It's aiming to double sales of EVs at its core brand this year.

  • SC’s Congaree Golf Club to host another PGA Tour event this year

    It will be the third PGA Tour event held in South Carolina in 2021.

  • George Floyd: What witnesses have said in the Chauvin trial

    Witnesses in Minneapolis have given emotional testimony about being at the scene of Mr Floyd's arrest.

  • China's Huawei says 2020 sales rose despite US sanctions

    Chinese tech giant Huawei said Wednesday it eked out higher sales and profit last year but growth plunged after its smartphone unit was hammered by U.S. sanctions imposed in a fight with Beijing over technology and security. China’s first global tech brand reported sales of phones, network gear and other technology rose 3.8% over 2019 to 891.4 billion yuan ($135.8 billion), a decline from the previous year’s 19.1% growth. Huawei Technologies Ltd. is struggling to keep its global markets after then-President Donald Trump in 2019 cut off access to U.S. processor chips and other technology.

  • Andre Drummond's Lakers debut cut short with toe injury in loss to Bucks

    Andre Drummond loses the nail on his big toe during the Lakers' loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

  • Report says Britain is a model for racial equality

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain should be seen as a "model for other white-majority countries" but more still needs to be done, a review into race inequality said on Wednesday, a conclusion that provoked fury from critics who branded it a "whitewash". The report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities was ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government after widespread Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests last summer, triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody in the United States. "Put simply we no longer see a Britain where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities," Tony Sewell, the commission's chairman, said in a foreword to the report.