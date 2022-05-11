Two thirds of paedophiles caught with child pornography avoid prison in Scotland

Police

Fewer than a third of Scottish paedophiles caught possessing or distributing child pornography go to prison, according to official figures that prompted criticism of the SNP's "soft-touch" justice policies.

The Scottish Tories disclosed that only 700 of more than 2,100 cases of people being caught with child pornography since 2010 had resulted in a prison sentence.

This compares with 1,426 criminals being given community sentences and 26 escaping with a fine, according to a parliamentary answer provided by SNP ministers at Holyrood.

The figures come despite polls indicating that more than three quarters of the public think that those convicted of possessing indecent images of children should go to prison – with half believing that sentence should be at least three to five years.

Among the paedophiles who avoided jail are Jonathan McGregor, who was caught with more than 1000 images of child sexual abuse, and primary school worker Euan Tomney, who was caught with Category A child pornography depicting the sexual abuse of boys between the ages of six and 14.

'People will rightly be appalled'

Russell Findlay, the Scottish Tories' shadow community safety minister, highlighted the figures in a Holyrood debate on the recent rise in Scotland's violent crime rates.

It emerged last month that violent crime has reached its highest level in a decade, with the rise fuelled by a surge in crimes such as cruelty to children, abductions, threats and extortion.

Mr Findlay, who received the parliamentary answer with the child pornography prison rate, said: "These figures will come as a shock to the vast majority of the public, who probably assume that paedophiles go to prison as a matter of course.

"People will rightly be appalled to discover that the vast majority of those who have committed such vile offences are escaping with just community sentences - which in some SNP-run councils can mean building bird tables and bee hotels.

"This is the very definition of SNP soft-touch justice and the product of their effective ban on certain prison sentences." SNP ministers have introduced a presumption against courts imposing prison sentences of less than a year.

A Scottish government spokesman said: "Sentencing in any given case is always a matter for the independent courts. Courts sentence within the overall legal framework informed by all the facts and circumstances of a case. The Scottish Government does not comment on nor intervene in any case."