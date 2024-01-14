Fey fans foiled: Amtrak stuck 4 miles from Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the day began, Abby Nguyen and Molly Cherkin of Seattle were keeping an eye on the weather in Portland because they had tickets to see the Tina Fey-Amy Poehler show at Moda Center.

Initially they were going to take the morning Amtrak from Seattle to Portland but they waited because the snow was coming. Then they found out the Fey-Poehler afternoon show was not canceled and they decided to take the afternoon train down to the Rose City.

Nearly 200K without power in Oregon, SW Washington

“We got on the train at 12:10 p.m. in Seattle and we were supposed to get here (to Portland) at 3:30 p.m.,” Nguyen told KOIN 6 News in a video call. “We had a lot of stops along the way where they had issues with the tracks being frozen, and then now we’ve been here for about 2 hours, about 4 miles away from Union Station.”

That’s right. The Amtrak train got stuck on the tracks just 4 miles from Portland.

When Nguyen and Cherkin spoke with KOIN 6 News they’d been stuck in that spot for more than 3 hours (as of this writing.)

“They have to use a blowtorch to unfreeze the switch that makes us move to a different track, but once they do that they’re going to let a freight train go ahead of us first,” Nguyen said. “They’re going to prioritize them before moving us.”

Moda Center postpones Fey-Poehler show due to weather

On top of that, Moda Center postponed the 7:30 p.m. Fey-Poehler show while they were on the train.

“We thought the train would be the safest, easiest way to get down here,” Nguyen said.

What they really wanted, they said, was for Amtrak to prioritize humans over the freight train and to ask for help getting the train unstuck.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Amtrak for comment and has not yet heard back.

