Fezco, Dog Ditched At Shelter Because Owners Thought He Was Gay, Got Adopted

Fezco has a new home and name.

The North Carolina dog — who was dumped at a shelter by his owners because he humped another male dog and the owners feared he was gay — has been adopted.

The Stanly County Animal Protective Services in Albemarle posted on Facebook Tuesday that Fezco had found new humans to love him for who he is — pelvic gyrations and all.

The shelter also confirmed to HuffPost that the dog’s new owners are Steve Nichols and his longtime partner John, who spoke to TMZ on Tuesday about why they welcomed the very friendly pooch into their home.

The couple said they renamed Fezco “Oscar” after the Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde — who was gay.

Nichols told TMZ that they felt an immediate connection to Oscar and his story because they have been also faced discrimination. The couple added that Oscar’s previous owners were not only bigoted, but apparently pretty bad at taking care of him — the dog hasn’t been neutered and has heartworms.

Oscar’s new owners told the website that they intend to nurse the pup back to health.

The couple already has another dog named Harry, a terrier-Chihuahua mix, who’s around to help lift Oscar’s furry spirit.

So there you have it. It seems that Fezco/Oscar got over the hump.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.