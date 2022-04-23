FG electrician opts for jury trial of Jan. 6 charges

Apr. 22—The paths of two Muskogee-area men who traveled together to Washington to take part in the Jan. 6 rally to support the former president diverged this week.

Jerry Ryals, an apprentice electrician at the time from Muskogee, appears ready to plead guilty to charges stemming from his alleged involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Ryals faces five charges for his alleged involvement in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election.

Lawyers representing Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr., a Fort Gibson electrician, said their client wants a jury to hear the government's evidence against him. Griffith stands accused of violating four federal laws in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Both Ryals and Griffith previously pleaded not guilty to charges that range from entering a restricted building to engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct while there, intending to impede government functions. Ryals faces an additional count of obstructing an official proceeding. Both men remain free on personal recognizance bonds.

Federal law enforcers arrested the men in March 2020 following an investigation that resulted with criminal complaints against the men being filed Feb. 22, 2021. A superseding indictment was filed the following month after prosecutors presented evidence to a federal grand jury empaneled in Washington.

Ryals and Griffith, according to court documents, were identified by tips turned in to the National Threat Operations Center following the Jan. 6 attack. The tipster and a relative reportedly recognized Ryals as "one of the people coming out of the U.S. Capitol Building" after it was breached by rioters.

During a videoconference on Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey McCarther told U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly all discovery specific to each defendant was turned over to defense lawyers. He said Ryals' lawyer has "proposed a plea that was different from the initial one," and it was progressing through an extensive review.

Story continues

"If we get approval on that, which I do expect to come, I expect Mr. Ryals' case can be disposed of in the near future," McCarther said. "As for Mr. Griffith's case, that's in a different posture."

Defense lawyer David B. Benowitz said "Griffith would like to proceed to trial."

Kollar-Kotelly said she plans to move forward with cases in which defendants have no interest in a negotiated plea "so we don't have them all bunched together."

"If people have made decisions, or if they're not interested in pleas at this point, then I'm suggesting that we move forward as if to prepare for trial," Kollar-Kotelly said. "They can change their mind along the way if they decide to plead, but at this point we'll go forward."

Ryals could change his plea as early as June 9. The court must be notified of any plea agreement by May 30. Griffith will appear again on June 10 for a status conference.

The U.S. Department of Justice reports nearly 800 people from almost every state have been arrested for conduct related to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, which caused about $1.5 million in damage. About 250 individuals have pleaded guilty to various crimes More than 210 have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and more than 35 have pleaded guilty to felonies.

The FBI continues to seek help from the public with the identification of more than 350 individuals believed to have committed violent acts while on the Capitol grounds. Investigators continue to search for more than 250 who allegedly assaulted police officers.

The FBI has more than a dozen videos of suspects wanted for violent assaults against federal officers and a video of two suspects wanted for assaulting members of the media during the Jan. 6 attack. The images and videos may be viewed online at www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence.

Anyone with tips may call the FBI tip line at (800) 225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.