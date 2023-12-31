FGCU upsets #7 Florida Atlantic
FGCU upsets #7 Florida Atlantic, 72-68, on Saturday night in front of 4,633 at Alico Arena on the FGCU campus.
FGCU upsets #7 Florida Atlantic, 72-68, on Saturday night in front of 4,633 at Alico Arena on the FGCU campus.
Whether it was a miscommunication or an outright error by the officials, Saturday's controversial finish is another bad look for the league in a high-profile spot.
The Lions seemed to have taken a late lead over Dallas.
LeBron James has had happier birthdays.
The Seminoles' undefeated season is over.
Troy Aikman was among those thrilled to see Jimmy Johnson get honored.
The Cowboys hit a huge play against the Lions.
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
Over 263,000 shoppers have weighed in on this digital scale with a perfect rating.
The timing of the Anunoby deal was certainly a surprise to many team decision-makers around the NBA, as the league expected Toronto to hold for its best possible offer much closer to the deadline.
Snag a popular smart scale for $22, a smart TV at nearly 50% off, a fancy electric toothbrush at a 40% discount and more great deals.
These doctor-developed, gel- and oil-infused socks help heal foot pain overnight.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Our weekly analysis of the Biden economy looks back on 2023 to see what Biden needs to go his way in 2024.
With the calendar about to turn to 2024, you can add something new to your roster with one of these waiver wire adds.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
Volvo's Shanghai development team celebrates the first ES90 verification car before production begins next year. Goes on sale for 2025 beside the ICE S90.