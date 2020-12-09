FHA-Food & Beverage will reopen in March 2022
FHA-Food & Beverage now scheduled for 28-31 March 2022
Organiser Informa Markets unveils plans to launch new virtual event series in 2021, providing bespoke and AI-powered networking and sourcing for the F&B industry
SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets today announced that FHA-Food & Beverage, Asia's leading industry event serving the global food and hospitality community, will no longer take place physically in 2021. Instead, the event will reopen in 2022 from 28 - 31 March at its original location Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria.
The platform of choice for global suppliers to meet distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers from across Asia-Pacific, FHA-Food & Beverage's attendees cover an unparalleled international scope, with country and group pavilions from more than 70 countries and regions showcasing the very best on offer from every continent.
The FHA team will contact all exhibitors, visitors and partners to discuss their future participation in FHA-Food & Beverage in 2022, and propose solutions aimed at supporting the needs of the industry amid disruption in the food and hospitality business globally.
FHA Match: F&B Series
FHA Match, the new virtual series of FHA events, will kick off with an F&B (food & beverage) Series comprising six versions to be held throughout 2021. Powered by Saladplate.com, the virtual event will run two days packed with AI-driven and bespoke meetings to match businesses, enabling them to form new connections and unlock new opportunities across markets. Attendees can also catch demonstrations to discover new and breakthrough products, and join lively sessions that will discuss the hottest trends impacting their businesses.
Designed to be sector-focused, the first edition of FHA Match will centre on Meat, with subsequent editions spotlighting Dairy, Frozen Food, Drinks, Sweets & Snacks, and Fine Food respectively.
Mr Martyn Cox, Event Director, Hospitality, Food & Beverage - Singapore, Informa Markets, said, "Within any challenging decision, there is an opportunity. The launch of FHA Match is just one example of our commitment to creating fresh and meaningful opportunities for our community in a number of ways, so that individuals can continue to stay engaged and businesses can thrive all year long. We look forward to working collaboratively with the industry, to provide tailored solutions that will deliver positive results and lasting connections for all."
