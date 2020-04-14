FHC 2020 to be held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre from November 10-12

SHANGHAI, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th edition of FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show will present multiple upgrades at Shanghai New International Expo Centre from November 10-12, 2020 to showcase the highest quality food and drink products to international buyers and visitors.

Last year, FHC attracted more than 3,500 exhibitors from 49 countries and regions, achieving 16+% growth over the previous year. A total of 133,751 trade visitors were gathered in the three days, a year-on-year increase of 13%. Among them, 40% of the professional visitors are import and export dealers, 79% of the professional buyers found their target products, and the satisfaction of the visitors reached 96%. FHC has undoubtedly grown into a leading trade event for many overseas companies entering the Chinese market.

FHC 2020 will be leading the trend of industry development and offering unlimited opportunities to multinational companies, importers and distributors. It is expected to attract 3,800 industry-leading companies and more than 140,000 domestic and overseas visitors this year.

New Layout, New Business Opportunities

FHC 2020 More

Fully analyzed the trends and demands of catering market, through scientific optimization and big data, the exhibition categories of FHC 2020 will be divided organically. Visitors will see Meat, Seafood, Dairy, Oil, Tea & Coffee, Bakery & Gelato, Sweets & Snacks, Catering & Store Design, Gourmet Food & Beverage segments onsite.

At that time, exhibitors from nearly 50 countries will be on stage, including Italy, Turkey, the United States, Canada, Germany, Spain, Russia, Japan etc. More than 20 pavilions, such as the UK pavilion will make a joint appearance again and display the unique high-quality food.

FHC 2019 Onsite professional visitors crowded at Canada Pavilion and America Pavilion. More

Leading Forums

FHC International Olive Oil Summit

This forum will have the world's largest panel of oil judges sharing an insight to the current market and future trends as well as conducting oil testing with exhibitors.



This forum will have the world's largest panel of oil judges sharing an insight to the current market and future trends as well as conducting oil testing with exhibitors. FHC Global Dairy Forum

Key speakers from around the world with well-known dairy companies and big data analysis agencies will gather together to discuss hot topics around the dairy industry.



Key speakers from around the world with well-known dairy companies and big data analysis agencies will gather together to discuss hot topics around the dairy industry. FHC International Import and Export Meat and Seafood Forum

Top speaker from meat, fish and seafood industries will gather to analyse the current developments and trends.

Unique Events

FHC China International Culinary Arts Competition

This event is the only certificated international culinary competition in China by the World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS). Its purpose is to train young chefs and strengthen western food in China .



This event is the only certificated international culinary competition in by the World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS). Its purpose is to train young chefs and strengthen western food in . FHC China International Young Chefs Competition

This is an international team cooking competition which young chefs from domestic and abroad will be invited to participate. Senior judges from WACS will be selecting the outstanding team



This is an international team cooking competition which young chefs from domestic and abroad will be invited to participate. Senior judges from WACS will be selecting the outstanding team China Latte Art Championship - East China Division

It is the second-largest coffee competition in the world and the elite arena of latte art.

FHC 2019 Onsite Entrance More