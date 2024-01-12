FHP: 1 person dead, 2 hospitalized in northeast Gainesville crash on State Road 24

A two-vehicle crash on State Road 24, just north of Gainesville Regional Airport, on Thursday evening left one person dead and two others hospitalized, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Here's what we know:

When did the crash occur?

At about 7:23 p.m. on Thursday.

Where did the crash occur?

On State Road 24 at its intersection with Northeast 63rd Avenue.

What led to the crash?

According to the FHP report, a Ford sedan being driven by a 62-year-old Tampa man was headed west on Northeast 63rd Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign at the road's intersection with State Road 24. The Ford traveled into the path of a Nissan sedan being driven by a 29-year-old Gainesville man that was headed north on State Road 24. The front of the Nissan struck the left side of the Ford, the report said.

Both drivers and a 44-year-old Gainesville woman riding in the Ford were transported to UF Health Shands Hospital. The Tampa man was later pronounced dead. His passenger was listed in critical condition. The driver of the Nissan was listed in serious condition.

