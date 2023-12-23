FHP: 17-year-old Palm Coast youth killed when SUV with five passengers flips into ditch

A 17-year-old Palm Coast youth was killed shortly after midnight when the SUV he was driving flipped into a water-filled ditch off Quick Street in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

There were five passengers in the vehicle, all in their teens. One male passenger, 16, also of Palm Coast received minor injuries. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts, according to the FHP report.

Five of the six occupants are from Palm Coast, one 18-year-old man is from Satsuma.

The vehicle was traveling east on Quick Street when it veered into the westbound lane, drove into a water-filled ditch, and overturned, the FHP reported. No further information was available.

