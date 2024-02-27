FHP: Armed Florida man arrested after crashing into semi at I-4 rest stop during high-speed chase

A Florida man was booked into the Seminole County jail Tuesday after troopers say he led them on a high-speed chase along Interstate-4 that ended with a crash and foot chase at a rest stop.

According to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, just before midnight Monday, a trooper running radar on westbound I-4 in Longwood saw a car traveling at speeds estimated to be approximately 100 miles-per-hour in a zone with a marked speed limit of 60 miles-per-hour.

According to the report, when the trooper attempted to stop the car, the driver accelerated towards the exit to County Road 46A, traveling over the median divider in an obvious attempt to evade contact with authorities.

After running a red light on International Parkway, troopers say the driver made an abrupt U-turn at County Road 431 before doubling back onto westbound I-4 at speeds exceeding 130 mph while turning their lights on and off.

Eventually, troopers say the driver exited the interstate again at the westbound rest area where they lost control of their car and collided with another vehicle before striking a parked semi.

Troopers say the suspect’s vehicle was disabled by the crash and the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Markeis Stubbs, attempted to run away on foot as the passengers in the car called for help.

According to FHP, a witness who saw Stubbs run from the crash helped troopers establish a perimeter where he was ultimately found and taken into custody.

Troopers say they were able to find Stubbs’ identification at the crash site, as well as a handgun that Stubbs mentioned leaving in the car.

According to FHP, at one point, Stubbs asked, “Hey, how are my people,” in reference to the passengers he left in the car at the crash scene.

Troopers say they also later determined Stubbs had no driver’s license.

He was booked into the Seminole County jail Thursday on charges of resisting an officer without violence, hit and run involving injury, aggravated fleeing from police with injury or damage, reckless driving, and driving without a valid license. He’s being held in the Seminole County jail on no bond.

