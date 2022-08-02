FHP: Arrest made in deadly Casselberry hit-and-run crash that killed man walking his dog

An arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 63-year-old man who was walking his dog in Casselberry, troopers said.

Maya Calzada, 22, was arrested and charged with negligent homicide in the death of Jorge Albert De Castro.

Troopers said the crash happened on June 1 around 8:15 p.m. on Eagle Circle and Shadow Drive in Casselberry.

Investigators said a 63-year-old man was crossing the street with his dog when a silver Audi SUV struck and killed him.

The driver did not stop.

The dog was not harmed in the crash.

Officers found the SUV, on fire, about a mile from the crash scene.

According to the arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Calzada reported the vehicle stolen the night following the crash.

The investigation showed that Calzada lied to troopers about her whereabouts and was seen on surveillance video ditching the car in an apartment complex.

According to the report, witnesses noticed damage to the front of the Audi and when confronted, Calzada admitted to witnesses that “she hit an old man.”

Calzada is being charged with negligent homicide, perjury and failing to remain at a crash involving death.

