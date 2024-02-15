FHP arrests convicted felon found in Escambia with weapons and neo-Nazi memorabilia

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a convicted felon found in possession of weapons and neo-Nazi memorabilia on Thursday.

While conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Interstate 10 near mile marker 10 in Escambia County, FHP troopers observed an individual driving a white Chevy Avalanche with Texas tags following a dump truck too closely.

Troopers pulled the vehicle over and discovered weapons, including handguns, ammunition and antisemitic memorabilia.

Ronald Lee Murray Jr., 42, of Cypress, Texas, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, during a traffic stop in Escambia County. A convicted felon, Murray was allegedly found in possession of handguns, ammunition and antisemitic memorabilia.

The driver, identified as Ronald Lee Murray Jr., 42, of Cypress, Texas, was confirmed to be a convicted felon with multiple felony convictions out on bond in Orange County, Florida.

Orange County court records indicate Murray is currently facing a misdemeanor count of display image on building without owner consent.

Murray also holds no valid Florida driver's license.

Ronald Lee Murray Jr., 42, of Cypress, Texas, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, during a traffic stop in Escambia County. A convicted felon, Murray was allegedly found in possession of handguns, ammunition and antisemitic memorabilia.

Passengers within the vehicle were released, and Ronald Lee Murray Jr. was arrested and transported to the Escambia County Jail without bond on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of a weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon.

The investigation remains active and ongoing; additional information is not available at this time.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Ronald Lee Murray arrested for Nazi memorabilia, possession of weapon