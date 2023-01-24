FHP arrests Jacksonville correctional sergeant for DUI, JSO says

On Thursday, Jan. 19, just after 2 a.m., a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by an active correctional sergeant. The stop occurred on Beach Boulevard near San Pablo Road and was as a result of speeding.

After making contact with the driver, Jarrett Hand, the trooper had reason to believe that he was driving under the influence and roadside field sobriety exercises were requested.

Following the interaction with the trooper, Hand was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and subsequently transported to the pre-trial detention facility for processing.

Sergeant Jarrett Hand was off duty at the time of the traffic stop and was driving a personal vehicle.

He has been with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for more than 13 years. As a result of the arrest, he has been administratively reassigned while the criminal case is pending.

This arrest marks the second of a JSO employee for 2023.

