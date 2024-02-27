FHP asking for help solving 2 deadly hit and run crashes in Marion County

State troopers are asking for help finding two drivers involved in separate fatal hit and run crashes in Marion County last week.

The first crash occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, on Sharpes Ferry Road just east of Northeast 68th Court near the Silver Springs State Park Campgrounds.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck a person on a bike in the area. The bicyclist was thrown from the bike and later died from their injuries.

Based on the evidence found at the scene, troopers say they believe the vehicle that left the area is a 2010 to 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV that should have visible damage to the front-end.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was struck and killed in a different hit and run crash there just two days later.

Troopers say a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Northwest Gainesville Rd. just north of the intersection with Northwest 100th Place in Martin, near Bubba Raceway park.

According to FHP, the victim was found dead at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

At some point during the day, troopers say the victim was walking in the roadway on Northwest Gainesville Road and was hit by a vehicle that subsequently left the scene.

According to FHP, debris from the accident suggests that the suspect vehicle was a dark gray 2007 to 2009 Acura MDX SUV that should also have visible damage to its front passenger-side section.

Troopers are asking anyone with information on either case to contact them by dialing *FHP on their phone.

