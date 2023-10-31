FHP: Carjacking suspect leads police on multi-county chase on I-95, dies after crashing into semi

A carjacking suspect who led officers on a multi-county pursuit on Tuesday morning died after crashing into the back of a semi-truck on Interstate 95, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the carjacking happened at Stephenson Drive and Edgewood Avenue in the Lake Forest area.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office asked for the FHP’s assistance in pursuing the suspect. SJSO shared the following information about its involvement in the pursuit:

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office RTCC [Real-Time Crime Center] contacted the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) RTIC [Real-Time Intelligence Center] and advised us they had a suspect vehicle hit a LPR [license plate reader] in St. Johns County in the area of I-95 and IGP [International Golf Parkway]. SJSO located the vehicle within minutes. The suspect fled law enforcement and a pursuit ensued into Flagler County.”

Just after the suspect entered into Flagler County on I-95, troopers responded. FHP said this is when the suspect “crashed into the back of a commercial motor vehicle and its trailer.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

FHP said the suspect had been engaging in “erratic driving behavior.”

Action News Jax has requested the police report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to get more information about the carjacking incident.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.