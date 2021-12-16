FHP chase stolen car suspect up and down I-4 through Central Florida

A Florida man was arrested after leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a 30 mile chase in both directions of Interstate 4 before venturing onto side streets in Polk County.

Raul Mata, 28, of Seffner fled from troopers driving a what FHP identified as a stolen 2010 Hyundai Accent traveling on I-4 eastbound near U.S. Highway 27 at 9:59 a.m. Thursday, according to FHP Sgt. Steve Gaskins.

Matt drove the car up I-4 before exiting at Champions Gate Boulevard at the Osceola-Polk county border, and began heading back down I-4 westbound, Gaskins said.

Mata avoided an FHP attempt of a rolling roadblock, and he attempted to ram FHP vehicles, Gaskins said. Mata left I-4 at the State Road 33 exit, headed south and collided with a second vehicle at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland. Mata then fled the scene of that crash heading west on Memorial Boulevard when trooper performed a maneuver to drive the suspect vehicle off the road.

Mata was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing & eluding, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, grand theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and driving without a license, Gaskins said