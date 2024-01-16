FHP: Child dies after being hit by school bus in Orange County

A child was fatally struck by a school bus Tuesday afternoon in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened on Wharf Lane near Woodbury Road and State Road 408.

It is unknown how old the child was.

FHP will release more details soon.

