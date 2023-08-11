FHP: Deadly crash at Walt Disney World involved car, bus & SUV

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Walt Disney World property Thursday night in Orange County.

Around 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to East Buena Vista Drive near Bonnet Creek Parkway.

That’s in the vicinity of Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

FHP released crash details Friday morning.

Investigators said the driver of a Subaru Impreza was traveling westbound on Buena Vista Drive when he apparently lost control of his vehicle.

Troopers said the car veered left, spun, struck a concrete curb and then slid into the dedicated bus lanes.

That’s when, according to FHP, the driver of a 2009 passenger bus attempted to swerve out of the way of the Subaru but was unsuccessful.

The car collided with the bus.

The impact, troopers said, caused the rear of the bus to enter an eastbound lane of Buena Vista Drive, at which point it collided with a Cadillac SUV.

Investigators said the driver of the Subaru, 33, of Kissimmee, died at the crash site.

The bus driver, 53, of Orlando, suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

Four occupants inside the Cadillac Escalade, including two children, were not hurt, troopers said.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

