FHP: Deltona resident killed after crashing along I-95 in Duval County

A Deltona man died following a crash Wednesday night on Interstate-95 near Jacksonville, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Shortly before midnight, troopers responded to crash involving an SUV along I-95 in the area of Old St. Augustine Road.

They determined that the driver was headed northbound on the interstate before he traveled off the roadway and onto the shoulder.

The SUV then struck multiple trees before coming to rest in a ditch, FHP said.

The driver, 28, of Deltona, died at the crash site, according to troopers.

Investigators did not release the man’s name and they were not clear what caused the SUV to travel off the interstate.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

