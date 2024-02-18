FHP deploys taser on Jacksonville man who then walks into I-95 traffic and is killed

A 40-year-old Jacksonville man was killed when he walked into the southbound lanes of I-95 in the area of LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach after being tasered by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper Saturday night.

The man was pulled over by the trooper at 7:25 p.m., suspected of driving while impaired. He was told to remain inside his vehicle, according to an FHP release. The driver got out of the car and "failed to listen to verbal commands."

The man refused to "get on the ground" and the trooper "deployed the taser which resulted in a brief struggle on the inside paved shoulder," according to FHP.

The driver began walking away and entered the southbound lanes of I-95 in front of approaching traffic.

After entering the center lane he was struck by "multiple vehicles." The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No other serious injuries were reported. The incident shut down southbound lanes on I-95 and traffic was diverted to LPGA Boulevard.

The man's name was not released and no further information was available as of Sunday morning.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man walks into traffic on I-95 after FHP stop and is struck and killed