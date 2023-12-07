FHP: Driver charged in DUI crash that left one person dead, 3 others seriously injured

Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol say they’ve arrested one of the drivers involved in a crash in Osceola County that left a woman dead and sent three other people to the hospital with serious injures.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 19 near the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail and Sundown Drive in unincorporated Osceola County.

According to FHP, a 2019 Chrysler Sebring being driven by 26-year-old Jens Ortuno-Talavera, of Lakeland, was traveling northbound on Orange Blossom Trail approaching Sundown Drive when troopers say Ortuno-Talavera attempted to pass another car in a no-passing zone.

Troopers say the Sebring entered the southbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail, directly in the path of a 2022 Toyota Corolla being driven by a 30-year-old man from Kissimmee.

According to FHP crash investigators, Ortuno-Talavera attempted to reenter the northbound lanes, but lost control and collided nearly head-on with the Corolla before spinning off the roadway.

The Corolla eventually came to a rest on the southbound shoulder.

Ortuno-Talavera and two passengers in his car were taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center with injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening.

A third passenger in Ortuno-Talavera’s car, identified only as a 26-year-old woman from Lakeland, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The driver of the Corolla was also taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Troopers on scene noted that they observed several Modelo beer cans in Ortuno-Talavera’s car and crushed on the ground nearby as a result of the crash.

According to his arrest report, Ortuno-Talavera was intubated in the hospital when troopers went to interview him about what happened. Despite his injuries, troopers say Ortuno-Talavera was able to describe the moments leading up to the crash.

According to FHP, Ortuno-Talavera claimed the roadway was slightly wet due to light rain. He claimed he had gotten lost while trying to drop off one of his passengers and tried to pass the car in front of him because it suddenly slowed down and he didn’t have enough time to slow down himself.

When asked whether he’d been drinking that night, troopers say Ortuno-Talavera admitted to having six 11-ounce Modelo beers at a friend’s house in Haines City, but denied drinking any of the beers that were found in and near the car.

The day after the crash, troopers obtained a warrant for Ortuno-Talavera’s medical records which revealed that his blood-alcohol content on the night of the crash was measured at .217, well over the legal limit of .08.

Troopers noted Ortuno-Talavera had no residency or ties to Florida and was living out of his car at the time, making him a flight risk.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, troopers say Ortuno-Talavera went to FHP headquarters in Orlando to pick up his belongings in evidence and was arrested.

Ortuno-Talavera was booked into the Osceola County jail on one count of DUI manslaughter, one count of driving without a license causing death, four counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury, and four counts of driving without a license causing serious bodily injury. He’s being held on no bond.

