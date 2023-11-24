FHP: Englewood man arrested after Thanksgiving crash kills 19-year-old motorcyclist

Florida Highway Patrol badge

A 46-year-old Englewood man was arrested following a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Thanksgiving evening, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Michael Burke Risley collided with the motorcyclist, a 19-year-old Englewood man, at the intersection of Indiana Avenue and First Avenue at 6:54 p.m. Thursday, the FHP reported. Risley, who was driving an SUV, turned left onto First Avenue from Indiana Avenue and collided with the motorcyclist, who was traveling on Indiana Avenue.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Risley was arrested on a charge of DUI manslaughter, according to the report and booked at the Sarasota County Jail.

The crash is still under investigation.

