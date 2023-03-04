FHP: Fort Myers man dies in Charlotte County crash; driver charged with DUI manslaughter

A 67-year-old Fort Myers man died in an out-of-county three-car crash that resulted in the arrest of one of the other drivers.

The crash happened about 8:10 p.m. Friday along Interstate 75, near Tuckers Grade, in Punta Gorda, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

One of the drivers was arrested, charged with DUI Manslaughter and booked into the Charlotte County Jail.

That driver was traveling south on Interstate 75, on the inside lane behind the other two involved cars, south of Tuckers Grade.

As the driver approached the other two vehicles, he veered from the inside lane onto the outside lane.

The front left of the driver's car rear-ended the first of the two SUVs, later colliding with the right side of the second SUV.

The first of the two SUVs rotated, entered the grass shoulder and overturned. The latter rotated and came to rest between the outside lane and outside paved shoulder.

The Fort Myers man died on scene.

