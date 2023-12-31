FHP: Gadsden County wreck claims life of man on motorcycle Saturday afternoon

A 43-year-old Tallahassee man driving a motorcycle was killed Saturday afternoon in Gadsden County when a sedan pulled out in front of him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The sedan pulled out onto U.S. Highway 90 near Shadow Street into the path of the motorcycle, the FHP said.

The motorcyclist tried to avoid a collision, according to an FHP news release, but wound up crashing into the side of the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene; he had been wearing a helmet. The driver and a passenger in the sedan received minor injuries.

FHP does not identify victims of traffic wrecks in news releases, with a spokesperson explaining that "it is not appropriate to include the names of parties involved in a crash prior to next of kin being notified."

